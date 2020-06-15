WEST DES MOINES — Not once, but twice, fifth-ranked Ottumwa struck first in a bid to pick up a pair of impressive season-opening road wins on Monday in one of the state’s premiere softball doubleheaders.
Not once, but twice, seventh-ranked West Des Moines Valley rallied back to spoil the first Ottumwa softball games coached by Mandi Moore. Katie Newman delivered a walk-off two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Tigers a thrilling 7-5 win in the opening game between the Class 5A state tournament hopefuls, before a three-run rally in the sixth lifted Valley to a 5-2 victory in game two.
Opening-inning hits in game two by Kaylee Bix and Hannah Huisinga set the table for a two-run Bulldog rally. Bix scored on a fielding error with the bases loaded by Huisinga came home on a sacrifice fly by Zoey Jones, giving Ottumwa an early 2-0 lead for the second straight game.
Game one saw a three-hit rally from Jones, Amber Shotts and Ella Allar in the second inning. Nickerson brought in Jones with a ground ball that was misplayed by Valley on the infield before a wild pitch allowed Ottumwa to score a second run in the frame.
Valley rallied to tie Ottumwa in the second inning of game one before a clutch run-scoring single by Anne Guest brought in Carly Winn, giving OHS a 3-2 lead in the third inning.
Newman would ultimately get to Nickerson twice with two outs in the opener. After giving Valley (2-0) its first lead of the season with an RBI single in the fifth, Newman answered a two-run seventh-inning rally by Ottumwa with a two-run homer that prevented Ottumwa from forcing extra innings.
Shotts was able to extend game one to the bottom of the seventh, delivering a two-out RBI single that briefly tied the game at 5-5. Jillian Heaton, like Shotts, finished with three hits on the night to pace the Bulldog offense and was robbed of a fourth hit late in game one.
Valley scored twice in the fourth to tie game two. Greta Dahlen then put the Tigers up for good in the nightcap with an RBI double to center in the sixth. Olivia Rusch followed with a run-scoring single before a wild pitch put the Tigers up 5-2.
Ottumwa (0-2) hosts Ankeny on Wednesday night. It will be the first games played at Frank Huston Field in which Huston, the second-winningest coach in high school softball, will not be at the helm of the Bulldog program he started.