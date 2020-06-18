MOULTON — It was an interesting choice of strategy chosen by Seymour head baseball coach Clint Housh on Thursday night.
Leading 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and one runner on base, Housh had nothing to lose in pitching to Moulton-Udell lead off hitter Wyatt Stansberry. Instead, there wasn’t even a moment of hesitation as Stansberry, M-U’s top hitter, was sent down to first base bringing the tying run to the plate.
“Wyatt’s done some damage to us in the past. I haven’t forgotten that,” Housh said. “I like my chances with the next guy up.”
Angler Parham needed just one pitch to make the strategy successful. Zane Hawkathrone chopped the first pitch back to the Seymour relief pitcher, resulting in the final out of a 5-2 Bluegrass Conference win for the Warriors.
“I kind of figured, given that he had a couple of hits earlier in the game, in that situation they’d want to put him on and work to one of our other batters,” M-U head baseball coach Tim Johnson said. “That wasn’t a surprise to me. It was to Wyatt. Not to me.
The win gives Seymour a pair of Bluegrass Conference victories to open the abbreviated 2020 high school baseball. The Warriors opened at home earlier this week, rolling to a 10-3 win over Mormon Trail.
Just like that first game on Tuesday in Seymour, a huge crowd came out for the first home games for Moulton-Udell this season. Bleachers were put up to be in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.
That has done little, according to both coaches, from stopping fans from coming out to support their local high school baseball squads.
“I was talking with my assistant coach and noticed how big the crowd was on both sides of the diamond,” Johnson said. “We both agreed people are tired of being stuck inside. They want to get out and do something, so what a better way to spend that time than at a baseball game? I don’t think anyone complained about having to bring some lawn chairs out.
“I think people want to get out of their houses for a little bit,” Housh added. “It’s also a beautiful night for a baseball game.”
Cason Spurgeon collected three hits and reached base in all four plate appearances at the top of the Seymour batting order, helping the Warriors score single runs in five of the first six innings. The Eagles could not match Seymour’s opening-inning run, stranding Stansberry after a lead-off double in the bottom of the first, and ran themselves out of a rally in the fourth when both Hunter Hansen and Trent Rockhold were tagged out on the bath paths with M-U trailing 3-0.
“We made some excellent plays in the field to keep us in the game, but we also made some bad base running plays,” Johnson said. “As soon as Hunter got back to the dugout, he told me he knew he made a mistake. It happens.”
Brody Tuttle took care of the Eagles most of the way on the mound, striking out 11 batters while pitching into the sixth. M-U finally got on the scoreboard on a two-out RBI single by Rockhold, bringing the Eagles within 5-1 before John Merritt came on to strike out Garrett Pace with the tying run on deck.
After a walk and a wild pitch on a third strike put two runners on for M-U to open the seventh, Housh called on Parham to get his team out of a jam for the second straight game. Parham got a ground out and a pop up before giving Stansberry first base and retiring Hawkathorne to wrap things up.
“Angler wasn’t scheduled to pitch, but he threw seven pitches the other night to get us out of an inning,” Housh said. “I wanted to get John some work. He struggled with his control, but he’ll work through that. Angler came in and shut them down. That’s what he does.”
Seymour (2-0, 2-0 Bluegrass) returns to the diamond Friday to face Murray while M-U (0-3) will head to Ankeny Christian Academy.