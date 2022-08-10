Shackleford returns to IHCC

OTTUMWA — For just a moment, it felt like 2017 all over again.
The soccer ball moved up the pitch on the Indian Hills Community College campus. Akean Shackleford got the ball on his foot with a golden chance to put a goal on the board.
Just as he did 33 times five years ago, Shackleford was looking to put the ball in the back of the net. The effort was there.
Unfortunately for Shackleford, the ball sailed just wide of the net. So did the next long-distance kick IHCC's all-time leading goal scorer would send towards the goal in the closing minutes of the program's first alumni game held on the newly-redesigned IHCC soccer field.
"I would like to say it was like old times, but for me, it's not," Shackleford said while sporting his trademark smile, something that was prevalent during the most successful season in the history of the Warrior men's soccer program. "I've gotten a little bit older. The legs have gotten heavier. It's not quite like old times, but hopefully it's something we can build off of."
Shackleford was one of nine former IHCC men's soccer players that returned to play with current members of the Warrior soccer squad. Before moving on to continue his career at Southern Methodist University, Shackleford scored 33 goals in the 2017 season leading Indian Hills to an 18-3 record, a top-10 national ranking, the program's only regional title and national tournament appearance where the Warriors split two matches ultimately falling one goal short of advancing to the national semifinals.
"It was pretty much a last-minute decision to put this (alumni) match together," Shackleford said. "I reached out to him (current IHCC head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss). I reached out to (IHCC athletic director) Brett (Monaghan) and got the green light. I reached out to a few alumni. They were okay with it and we got it on the road."
Nuss, who is about to begin his second season as head coach of the Warriors, has embraced the history that Shackleford and his teammates were able to create. Most of the records put together by the 2017 team are posted in the Indian Hills locker room giving the current Warrior players something to stride for.
"That was one of the first things I wanted to do as a head coach. I wanted our guys to realize they're a part of something bigger when they join this program," Nuss said. "This is huge for our guys to actually get to meet those former players and hear some of those stories. It's something that is really going to mean something big to the program."
Shackleford can certainly attest to how much Indian Hills impacted his life. Born in the tiny Jamaican town of Queen Street before growing up in Savanna-la-Mar, a beach town in Jamaica's Westmoreland Parish, one of the poorest on the island, Shackleford used his athletic skills to provide a brighter future for himself.
On Saturday, Shackleford returned to Ottumwa with his new wife by his side. Shackleford went from a young man with an uncertain future brought to Indian Hills on a partial scholarship to a player that has gone on to thrive on multiple levels of the sport from IHCC to SMU to FC Buffalo in the National Premier Soccer League.
"It's hard to explain what this feels like to be back here," Shackleford said. "It was amazing to see how the school received all of us alumni with open arms. It made the experience that much better."
Having Shackleford and several of his teammates back on the field gave the current Warriors a glimpse of what it means to be part of the thriving program. Indian Hills, coming off a 7-11-2 season, nearly knocked off second-ranked Iowa Western on the road in the postseason last year and are looking to build on that momentum in hopes of adding the legacy created by the 2017 national tournament qualifiers.
"I think there's some pressure there, which there should be for anyone that joins this program," Nuss said. "There's a history here. There's a weight of the success of this program on these guys. They need to perform and live up to what this program has already accomplished."
