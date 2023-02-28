OTTUMWA – Registration is now available for players who would like to participate in the Ottumwa Challenger Baseball League. The league is for students between the ages of 5-21 who have a disability.

Game play is individualized in order for each player to experience success. The registration fee is $25 with scholarships available for any player that has a need.

The Registration deadline is Mar. 20. For more information or to sign up, please contact Sadie Johnson at 641-242-9083 or email challengerleaguebaseball@gmail.com. Players must be registered by Mar. 20 to receive uniform.

