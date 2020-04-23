OTTUMWA – Kevin Pink had hoped for one more week with the best seat in the house to watch the Indian Hills Warriors play for the biggest prize in junior college basketball.
Instead, Pink’s final broadcast came from the same perch high atop the Hellyer Student Life Center as his first broadcast 20 seasons earlier.
Pink is officially retiring this summer as the information director at Indian Hills Community College, a role in which Pink has kept fans of all IHCC athletic programs apprised of the current and historic accomplishments of each successful team. That has included 20 seasons bringing live play-by-play of almost every Warrior men’s basketball game over the airwaves on 98.7 FM KMGO, including the live online streaming of many games that allowed the families of Warrior players from far away to stay connected.
“You look back and realize how fortunate it is to be affiliated not just with the basketball program, which has been a first-class program even before I got here, but to be involved with every coach, student athlete and administrator involved with the school,” Pink said. “I remember when we started live streaming the games, you’d get messages back from mothers and fathers of the players that were listening to a game in Iowa halfway across the country. Sometimes even in another country. That’s when you realize how many people you get to impact through this job.
“Everybody has a different story with how they got here to Indian Hills, then to see them come together and see how important it is to those kids and to every associated with the college has been fun to watch.”
Pink has his own unique story of making it to Indian Hills, a journey that started out as a state-championship winning Iowa High School baseball coach. After falling one win short of the state tournament in 1978, Pink guided Independence St. John to the Class 1A championship in 1979 beating Johnston 7-0 in the final.
“That’s kind of like the Indian Hills story,” Pink said. “We came within one run of state that first year, then we won the championship. It’s almost as if you expect to do that.”
Pink went from a state championship-winning Iowa high school baseball coach to a high school hockey broadcaster in North Dakota. Almost two decades before coming to Indian Hills, Pink began broadcasting several high school sports with his first foray into hockey coming on his second day in his new broadcasting job.
“That’s kind of the same way I started out at Indian Hills. I started one day and the next day, I had my first game,” Pink said. “Up there, it was a Tuesday night high school hockey game. My knowledge of hockey wasn’t that great, but I did hockey, football, baseball and basketball for about four-and-a-half years before I came back to Iowa and came to Marshalltown.”
Pink would become familiar with junior college basketball by broadcasting Marshalltown Community College games including the three years in which Indian Hills would have the program’s dominant run of three consecutive national championships in the late 1990’s. Pat Snyder was the voice of those three championship seasons and certainly left big shoes to fill for Pink, who was selected by former school president Lyle Hellyer in 2000.
“I was in the business a long time. I may have made a few bad hires, but hiring Kevin is one of the best hires I’ve ever made,” Hellyer said. “He’s a real pro. I’ve watched him many times do the play-by-play with no assistance. I’ve never made a better hire.”
Pink began his full time job at the college the Thursday morning before the first men’s basketball game of the season, which came the following Friday night. That game was the first of 389 home IHCC basketball broadcasts for Pink over the next two decades.
“I actually had done games here at the Hellyer Center when Marshalltown played here against Indian Hills, so I knew of the excitement and the high quality of the program coming in,” Pink said. “I was excited to have the chance to come here and be a part of this program. It was something that, career-wise, is incredible to be calling games at the highest level. It was a great opportunity then and has been for the 20 years.”
In his first season calling the action, Pink would broadcast an eventual fourth-place national tournament finish for the Warriors to open the decade. Pink has gone on to broadcast 10 different NJCAA national basketball tournaments as well as broadcasting national tournament games in the spring for the IHCC softball program over four consecutive seasons.
“Some people are never lucky enough to broadcast one national tournament, so I’ve been pretty fortunate to get the chance to broadcast as many as I have,” Pink said. “I came in right at the height of the Southeastern-Indian Hills rivalry, which led to some memorable games.”
Fittingly, it was right before the last Southeastern-IHCC game he would broadcast that Pink would be honored at the Hellyer Center. Indian Hills won that game to capture a regional postseason title, giving Pink one more game to broadcast from the Hellyer Center when Indian Hills faced Dawson College five nights later.
“I knew they were going to do something, but to be recognized the way that I was and receive the reception I got from the crowd we had that night was really special,” Pink said. “Going into that final game with Dawson, it really kind of hit me that it would be the final game at home. Considering it all started with a home game in November in 2000, which was one of the very first things I had to do when I took this job, it was fitting to get to broadcast one more home win.”
All told, Pink has broadcast almost 670 games, including multiple seasons in which Indian Hills did not lose a home game. The hopes of broadcasting at an 11th national tournament ended last month, however, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NJCAA to cancel all remaining winter sports championships and the remaining spring sports seasons.
“There haven’t been too many times when I’ve left the Hellyer Center lamenting a tough loss,” Pink said. “Everyone talks about the home-court advantage. Every year I’ve been broadcasting here, it seems like those are stakes we’ve always played for. When you look at the record, the home-court advantage here is pretty important. There’s no doubt we have the best home-court advantage in junior college basketball.”
Pink will officially retire as a full-time employee at Indian Hills at the end of June. In these final months, Pink is making sure the entire history of Indian Hills athletics is available for all fans to enjoy.
“What I’ve been able to do in my job is chronicle all that history from all the programs. That has given me an even deeper appreciation to what has happened for some many years here with athletics at the college,” Pink said. “To go through the archives at the Ottumwa Library and look at the microfilm of the old Ottumwa Couriers, I’ve done that a lot and I’ve tried to put that history section together that we’ll hopefully have up on our website by this summer. I’m excited to put that together so that former athletes and students can go and look back at some of the things I’ve discovered.”
Besides broadcasting so many great moments in Indian Hills athletics, Pink has also had the chance to broadcast high school sports including Ottumwa High School football and state tournament basketball. Pink doesn’t have any set plans for retirement, but don’t be surprised to see him back at the Hellyer Center at some point next season when Indian Hills steps on the court for the 2020-21 campaign.
“I’ll kind of enjoy not having to go to work every day, but I’ll be anxious to see what the team accomplishes next season,” Pink said. “What makes this so interesting is that we have almost a brand new team every year. You always wonder how the current team is going to stack up to all those great teams of the past. I’m definitely not going to give up on following Indian Hills basketball.”