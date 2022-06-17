Sigourney profile: Claire Svenby

School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: National Honor Society, Key Club, wrestling cheerleading, 4-H, speech, drama, band, yearbook.
Parents: Eric Svenby, Shannon and Larry Stevens.
Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.
Favorite movie: Grease.
Favorite actor: Shemar Moore.
Favorite professional team: Dallas Cowboys.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athletes: David Carr and Madelyn Hornback.
Favorite food: Bread.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Lake Cornelia.
Biggest accomplishment: First-team all-South Iowa Cedar League golf.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in golf: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about golf: The atmosphere.
What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch and listen to Zoe's (Webb) pep talks.
Personal goals: To have fun and keep a positive mindset.
Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in event management.
