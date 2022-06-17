Sigourney profile: Claire Svenby

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: National Honor Society, Key Club, wrestling cheerleading, 4-H, speech, drama, band, yearbook.

Parents: Eric Svenby, Shannon and Larry Stevens.

Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite movie: Grease.

Favorite actor: Shemar Moore.

Favorite professional team: Dallas Cowboys.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athletes: David Carr and Madelyn Hornback.

Favorite food: Bread.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Lake Cornelia.

Biggest accomplishment: First-team all-South Iowa Cedar League golf.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in golf: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about golf: The atmosphere.

What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch and listen to Zoe's (Webb) pep talks.

Personal goals: To have fun and keep a positive mindset.

Future plans: Attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in event management.

