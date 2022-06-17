Sigourney profile: Madelynn Hornback

School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: National Honor Society, Key Club, speech, band and volleyball.
Parents: Crystal and Geese Hornback.
Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.
Favorite movie: Matilda.
Favorite actor: Matthew Gray Gubler.
Favorite professional sport: PGA.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Cole Weber.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Longhorn Steakhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Achieving a 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in golf: In 2021.
What do you like most about golf: The diversity in the game.
What do you do to get ready to play: Focus and calm my nerves so I have no worries out on the course.
Personal goals: Succeed in academics, shoot even par and play on tour.
Future plans: Attend Mount Mercy University to play on the golf team and study nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.