Sigourney profile: Madelynn Hornback

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: National Honor Society, Key Club, speech, band and volleyball.

Parents: Crystal and Geese Hornback.

Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite movie: Matilda.

Favorite actor: Matthew Gray Gubler.

Favorite professional sport: PGA.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Cole Weber.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Longhorn Steakhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Achieving a 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in golf: In 2021.

What do you like most about golf: The diversity in the game.

What do you do to get ready to play: Focus and calm my nerves so I have no worries out on the course.

Personal goals: Succeed in academics, shoot even par and play on tour.

Future plans: Attend Mount Mercy University to play on the golf team and study nursing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you