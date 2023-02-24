Sigourney Profile: Rain Barthelman

School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities:
Parents: Troy and Heather Barthelman.
Favorite television show: Gossip Girl.
Favorite movie: The Notebook.
Favorite actress: Blake Lively.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restautant: Hu Hot.
Favorite vacation spot: My cabin in Minnesota.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting into the University of Iowa.
Biggest influences: My sisters.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In second grade.
What do you like most about basketball: The fast pace of the game.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Always think positive.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and study communications.
