Sigourney Profile: Rain Barthelman

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities:

Parents: Troy and Heather Barthelman.

Favorite television show: Gossip Girl.

Favorite movie: The Notebook.

Favorite actress: Blake Lively.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restautant: Hu Hot.

Favorite vacation spot: My cabin in Minnesota.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting into the University of Iowa.

Biggest influences: My sisters.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In second grade.

What do you like most about basketball: The fast pace of the game.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Always think positive.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa and study communications.

