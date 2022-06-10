Sigourney Profile: Reagan Talbert

School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Volleyball, wrestling cheerleading and football cheerleading.
Parents: Nikki and Brent Talbert.
Favorite television show: SpongeBob SquarePants.
Favorite movie: A Night At The Roxbury.
Favorite actress: Emily VanCamp.
Favorite professional team: Minnesota Vikings.
Favorite college team: Coe Kohawks.
Favorite athlete: Maizy Cowman.
Favorite food: Goulash.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere but Iowa.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.
Biggest influence: My sister.
When did you first get interested in golf: Going out golfing with my family.
What do you like most about golf: The car rides to the meets.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to (head coach) Zach (Tremmel's) remarks.
Personal goals: To be positive 24/7.
Future plans: Attend Coe College to study environmental science.