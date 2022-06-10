Sigourney Profile: Reagan Talbert

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Volleyball, wrestling cheerleading and football cheerleading.

Parents: Nikki and Brent Talbert.

Favorite television show: SpongeBob SquarePants.

Favorite movie: A Night At The Roxbury.

Favorite actress: Emily VanCamp.

Favorite professional team: Minnesota Vikings.

Favorite college team: Coe Kohawks.

Favorite athlete: Maizy Cowman.

Favorite food: Goulash.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Anywhere but Iowa.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.

Biggest influence: My sister.

When did you first get interested in golf: Going out golfing with my family.

What do you like most about golf: The car rides to the meets.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to (head coach) Zach (Tremmel's) remarks.

Personal goals: To be positive 24/7.

Future plans: Attend Coe College to study environmental science.

