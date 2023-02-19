Sigourney Profile: Zoe Webb

School: Sigourney.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Other activities: Volleyball, golf, football cheerleading, band, drama, FFA, 4-H and the National Honor Society.

Parents: Chris and Shannon Webb. 

Favorite television show: Friday Night Lights.

Favorite movie: 10 Things I Hate About You.

Favorite actress: Drew Barrymore.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Monika Czinano.

Favorite food: Fruit.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In second grade.

What do you like most about basketball: Playing with my friends.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Always give 100 percent.

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Ag Studies.

