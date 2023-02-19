Sigourney Profile: Zoe Webb

School: Sigourney.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Other activities: Volleyball, golf, football cheerleading, band, drama, FFA, 4-H and the National Honor Society.
Parents: Chris and Shannon Webb.
Favorite television show: Friday Night Lights.
Favorite movie: 10 Things I Hate About You.
Favorite actress: Drew Barrymore.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Monika Czinano.
Favorite food: Fruit.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In second grade.
What do you like most about basketball: Playing with my friends.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Always give 100 percent.
Future plans: Attend Iowa State University and major in Ag Studies.
