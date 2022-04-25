OTTUMWA — Sophomore Aliyah Simmons took home the top honor on Monday as the school's student-athlete of the year at the fourth-annual Indian Hills Athletics Choice Awards.
Simmons, the Midwest Region Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, was the nation's top performer in the women's 800-meter run throughout the indoor season winning the first-ever individual national championship in the history of the Indian Hills women's track and field program with a record-breaking performance in the half-mile race.
Simmons dominated the women's 800-meter and 600-meter events throughout the indoor season, consistently breaking her own school records throughout the season ultimately winning the NJCAA Region XI indoor 600-meter title before winning the 800-meter national indoor title running 2:10.55 in the finals.
Next up for Simmons will be the Drake Relays. Simmons will be running in the women's 800-meter run in Des Moines, along with former Ottumwa standout and current University of Iowa freshman Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, on Thursday to open the distance carnival at 5 p.m.