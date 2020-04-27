OSKALOOSA – The 2020 racing season openers at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa and the Knoxville Raceway have both been delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Southern Iowa Speedway has announced the stock car racing season has been delayed two more weeks until Wednesday, May 20. The delay was announced Monday in conjunction with the current COVID-19 guidelines established by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pertaining to social gatherings and recreational events limiting the numbers to 10 people per event.
Tentatively, Knoxville Race is hoping and planning to hold its 2020 season opener on Saturday, May 16. The May 2 and May 9 race nights at Knoxville have been rescheduled for Aug. 28 and Sept. 11.