OSKALOOSA — It might have been the shortest championship celebration in all of sports.
Dustin Griffiths, after all, had another race to run.
The Hedrick native took a brief moment after coming from the back of the field to win the IMCA Hobby Stock feature race on Wednesday night, clinching the season track championship at the Southern Iowa Speedway. Griffiths got out of the car and took a quick picture with several family and friends in front his car on the front stretch of the half-mile dirt track.
Griffiths then dashed off the track back to his IMCA stock car to run in the final race of the Wednesday night racing program at SIS. Griffiths followed up his championship-clinching win in hobby stocks with a winning run in the stock car main feature, easily crossing the finish line ahead of season stock car track champion Derrick Agee.
“I’m used to it. I run back-to-back quite often at Eldon (Raceway) and other tracks,” Griffiths said. “It doesn’t bother me. As long as they give me a breather to get strapped in, I don’t have a problem with it.”
By winning the final race of the night, Griffiths was able to get a little bit more time on the track to celebrate his successful night and season accomplishment. Once again, Griffiths was joined in victory lane by dozens of family members, friends and pit crew members to close out the night.
“We bring a pretty big group about everywhere we go,” Griffiths said. “It didn’t bother me too much to cut the championship celebration short. I didn’t want to hold up the show too much. The kids are out late anyway, so we got the photos taken between races and got strapped in for the next race.”
Agee’s second-place finish clinched the Stock Car season championship at SIS, edging out Jason McDanel by two points (297-295). The Moberly, Missouri native began the night one point behind McDanel, but finished second in his qualifying heat to earn a redraw spot that put Agee ahead of McDanel at the start of the 16-lap feature.
With the title on the line between the drivers, Agee pulled away from the start of the main race and created plenty of distance to clinch the title. McDanel finished fifth, reeling in Jason Hall and Nathan Wood before running out of laps needing to pass both to at least share the season title with Agee.
“I was actually kind of bummed. I wanted to win the race more than the season championship, but I didn’t have anything for Dustin,” Agee said. “I’m pretty happy with the season title. I’m normally battling Nathan for it. Unfortunately, he had that wreck earlier in the season that tore up a car and kept him out.
“It’s been a good year. I’m happy with it. We’ve won more races (four) than we have in the last four years combined.”
Griffiths took two very different paths to victory lane on Wednesday, staying out in front in the Stock Car main race after opening on the outside of the front row. The race for the Hobby Stock win, however, would require a comeback in the main race after post race contact with another driver following the heat races sent Griffiths to the back of the field.
“I probably shouldn’t have done what I did, but he ran me pretty hard after the race,” Griffiths said of his on-track altercation. “They saw my response and didn’t see what started it. It sent me to the back, but I’m used to starting from the middle to the back of the pack anyway.
“You just have to buy your time and wait for the cars to come to you.”
Rick VanDusseldorp, who started the night nine points behind Griffiths in the season Hobby Stock standings, would open the 14-lap main race outside the third row 12 spots ahead of Griffiths, giving the Oskaloosa native a three-point advantage as the checkered flag dropped. Two early cautions not only allowed Griffiths to work his way back to the front of the field, but would ultimately knock VanDusseldorp out of the race and out of the championship chase.
“It got pretty hairy there for a while,” Griffiths said. “There were a couple cars that came together on the front stretch and couple cars that came together on the back stretch. I hit the brakes pretty hard for one of them and someone ran into the back of me. There’s nothing you can do about that. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt anything.”
Fans at the Oskaloosa track did witness a hometown racer claim an emotional season championship. Curtis VanDerwal won the IMCA Sport Modified season title, winning the main race on Wednesday. Logan Anderson finished second in the final race while Maguire Dejong, who entered Wednesday trailing VanDerwal by three points, finished third to secure second place in the season standings.
“It’s a very big sense of accomplishment. We got a season title after one was stolen from us by the previous promoter, but I also promised my better half that I wouldn’t necessarily run every week out here after this year,” VanDerwal said. “Knowing that, it put a little extra pressure on me to be the champion in my last chance to win it.”
Making the night extra special for VanDerwal was the induction of his uncle, Carl VanDerwal, into the SIS Hall-of-Fame earlier in the night. VanDerwal and Tim Folkerts joined flagman Engel DeKock as the new inductees. Dan Dickey, who is also part of the SIS Hall-of-Fame Class of 2020, was unable to attend the ceremonies on Wednesday.
“My dad was my uncle’s crew chief and car owner. My uncle was really successful. I think they won every feature race except for two in the 1967 season,” VanDerwal said. “Towards the end of the 1960s and early 1970s, they branched out and ran the IMCA late model circuit. They traveled all over the Midwest running on dirt and pavement tracks. They slowed down when they both started having families before my brother and me started racing in the late 1980s.
“Everything I know about racing was formed in the foundation of what he and my dad accomplished. It was a big deal for all of us.”
Like Agee, Billy Cain settled for a runner-up finish in the final race to secure a season championship at SIS. The Bloomfield native ran second in the IMCA Sport Compact main to William Michel, but clinched the season title with 310 points beating Lewie Winkleman by 42.
The season title is the first for Cain on the same track he earned his first career win back in May.
“I wasn’t sure if we would be good enough to win a season championship. There’s a lot of tough competition at this track,” Cain said. “When we got that first win, that built up our confidence. We’ve had a good, consistent season. We made it happen.”
Nobody walked away from Wednesday’s night at SIS richer than Jonathan Hughes, who raced home with his eighth win in eight non-winged sprint races this season at Oskaloosa beating Doug Sylvester in the final main race and in the season standings. Besides the $250 check for the win, the track champ earned an extra $400 check for claiming the bounty put on the Knoxville native for any driver that could beat Hughes this season.
“You know coming into each night at the track, you’re going to have that target on your back,” Hughes said of the bounty. “All the guys want to do is beat that one race car so they can collect that extra pay check. It’s kind of a nice taste in my mouth to end the season with a points title and being able to collect that check at the end of the year.”