OSKALOOSA — The Southern Iowa Speedway is set to open the 2020 racing season on the half-mile dirt track located on the Mahaska County Fairgrounds.
Wednesday, May 20, the first racing action of the season will be held featuring five classes of race cars. Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Non-Winged Sprint Cars will all be in action.
The warm-up session will get underway at 7:15 p.m. The full program of racing will follow.
Due to the Iowa guidelines restricting race tracks under the COVID-19 pandemic, the grandstand will be closed for this first night of racing. Fans that wish to stay home and watch the racing action online, can do so at Done Right TV.
Fans can sign up for the night of racing without purchasing a membership, but a one-time fee will be charged.
The pit gate will open at 5 p.m. Each race team will be allowed to have 10 people admitted to the infield.
The SIS officials are asking all competitors to please pre-register for the night's racing at www.southerniowafair.com. All social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
It is certainly the hopes of the SIS fair board and race committee that this event will be successful. The hope is the track will be able fully open and entertain dedicated race fans very soon.