Sisters stand together as IHCC Hall-of-Famers

OTTUMWA — Jeff Kelley can vividly recall his recruitment of Karen Smith to join the Indian Hills softball program.
It led to a discussion with the patriarch of the Smith family, a conversation that led Kelley to a simple conclusion.
"It's probably not going to work out getting Karen down here," Kelley said. "I'll bet her dad asked me a hundred questions. He was really giving me the third degree. I didn't think it went well at all. I was thinking I'd have to write this one off. There was no chance."
Kelley is the only IHCC softball coach in the school's athletic hall-of-fame, which grew with the 2020 inductions of former student athletes from five different sports. Two of those inductees are former softball players of Kelley's.
One was Kristy Menke, a Fort Madison native who became a two-time All-American with the Warriors. The second was Cindy (Smith) Woebbeking, who followed in her older sister's footsteps as both Cindy and Karen would not only join the IHCC softball program, but are now the only pair of siblings to both be inducted in the IHCC Athletic Hall-of-Fame.
"Coach Kelley was pretty persistent," Karen (Smith) Maloy said. "That worked to his benefit."
Persistence is a common trait among the current 50 individuals who are now a part of the Indian Hills Athletic Hall-of-Fame. Woebbeking, who watched her older sister be inducted as part of the second class in 2012, joined Menke, former basketball standout Jackie Crawford, former IHCC baseball player Ruben Gotay and multi-sport (football and golf) competitor Ed Dooley.
"It's an honor to be inducted," Woebbeking said. "I remember growing up thinking I just wanted to be as good as my sister. The amazing support we had here at Indian Hills from all the faculty to all the community members and all of our coaches made such a difference. I was lucky enough to play for coaches here that taught me so much."