OTTUMWA — Sites for the 2020 Iowa High School track and field’s co-ed 2020 State Qualifying Meets have been announced.
These meets are currently set for Thursday, May 14 in all four (1A-4A) classes for both boys and girls. The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) announced a suspension of spring activities on Monday, March 16 that currently extends through April 12.
Class 4A state qualifying meets will be hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Davenport Central, Iowa City West, Urbandale and Waukee. Class 3A state qualifying meets will be hosted by Carlisle, Glenwood, Independence, Marion, MOC-Floyd Valley, Mount Pleasant, Nevada and Pella.
In Class 2A, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont will once again host a state track and field qualifying meet along with Western Dubuque, Hudson, Manson Northwest Webster, Tipton, Treynor, West Marshall and West Sioux. The Class 1A state qualifying meets will be hosted by Audubon, Belle Plaine, Edgewood-Colesburg, Grundy Center, Madrid, Mount Ayr, Northwood-Kensett, Ridge View, WACO and West Harrison.
Qualifiers from these meets advance to the 2020 Iowa High School Track and Field Championships, currently set for May 21-23 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. There will be no more than 24 qualifiers in any event in any classification.
Any updates or adjustments to the spring sports schedule will be announced whenever they are available by both the IHSAA and IGHSAU.