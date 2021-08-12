OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills Community College women's track and field program put together one of its most impressive all-around seasons in 2021, led by six student-athletes who are set to move on to the next level. The Warriors placed 23rd overall at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) outdoor national championship and 19th overall at the indoor national championship.
Kylar Brown, a two-year standout for the Warriors, set program records in both the 100-meter dash and the long jump and earned All-America status at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship. Brown excelled in the classroom as a two-time Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Academic All-Region selection, including first-team honors in the spring semester.
"Kylar helped our program in so many ways. She contributed in the 60-400-meter, in the triple and long jump and on our relays," IHCC head track and field coach Brett Ewing said of Brown. "She is truly going to be missed. She is the school record holder outdoors in the 100-meter and long jump. She was also a member of the 4x400-meter indoor school record performance that finished as All-Americans. Her name is etched in our program's all-time top five performance list in seven different individual events.
"I truly believe becoming a JUCO athlete at Indian Hills was the best decision I ever made," Brown added. "I was surrounded by great coaches and a great team environment that pushed me to want to become better on and off the track every day. It gave a taste of what I was looking for when I was making my decision for my next school. Every time I look back on those two years at Indian Hills, I can't help but feel blessed for the opportunity."
Dasauna Combs etched her name into the Indian Hills record book during her final season in Ottumwa. Combs was a part of the school record 4x100 team at the 2021 NJCAA Region XI Championship with a time of 47.13. Combs also placed seventh at the event in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.41. Combs' 100-meter dash time of 12.26 ranks fourth all-time at Indian Hills.
"Dasauna was a big part of our women's sprint success. She helped qualify our 4x100-meter relay for the national meet and set the school record before an untimely injury at the region championship meet," Ewing said of Combs. "She finished her time as a Warrior ranked third all-time in the 60-meter and fourth all-time in the 100-meter.
"Overall, my two years at Indian Hills taught me a lot. Coming into college, I wasn't the best at time management or a very social person," Combs added. "Being on the track team, being a student had to be your first priority. This pushed me to be a better student because I love being an athlete. Indian Hills introduced me to a lot of friends who have turned into family. I would say I matured a lot while at Indian Hills."
Ciara Corley's lone season at Indian Hills left a lasting mark as the Raytown, Missouri native posted a pair of third-place finishes at the 2021 NJCAA Region XI Championship in the high jump and triple jump events. Corley's 10.63-meter mark in the triple jump at the 2021 NJCAA National Championship was 11th-best in the nation.
"Ciara was a true triple threat. She finished her IHCC career being top five all-time in the long jump, triple jump and high jump," Ewing said of Corley. "She currently holds the indoor and outdoor triple jump school record and finished her career as an All-American, placing seventh at indoors in the high jump."
Corley leaves Ottumwa with a school record in the triple jump at 11.39 meters. Corley was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Track and Field Coaches Association Scholar All-America Team in 2021. Corley was twice named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Academic All-Region First-Team as a sophomore.
"In my years of preparing for collegiate athletics, attending a junior college was never a part of my plans for my future self," Corley said. "I remember having many informational conversations with Coach Dixon on how the Indian Hills program could help me get to the next level. Accomplishing these things and more at Indian Hills has greatly prepared me to compete athletically and academically at the DI level.
"Obtaining my dream school has put the icing on the cake. I am beyond blessed that I will be attending Jackson State University and I am thankful for my time at Indian Hills."
Melanie Hall competed in a number of events for the Warriors, putting together an impressive showing at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Championship with an eighth-place showing in the 400-meter dash. Hall also teamed up in the 4x400-meter relay squad at the 2021 NJCAA National Championship to set a school record and place sixth overall.
"Mel was a utility sprinter for us who could compete in anything from the 60-meter to the 400-meter," Ewing said of Hall. "She finished her IHCC career as fourth all-time in the 60-meter and fifth all-time in the 400-meter indoors. She was an integral part of our women's 4x400-meter indoor school record performance that catapulted them to a sixth-place finish at the NJCAA Indoor National Championship. Mel is a competitor through and through."
Destiny Lottie, a two-year member of the Warriors' program, put together her most impressive showings at the end of her career. At the 2021 NJCAA national championship, Lottie helped guide the 4x400 team to a sixth-place finish. Lottie and her teammates also helped set the school record in the event during the prelims at the national meet with a time of 3:50.49.
"Destiny was one of the hardest working female sprinters to ever come through our program. She was extremely dependable and her best performances always came when it mattered the most," Ewing said of Lottie. "I'm very proud of Destiny's growth and the example she set every day in practice. Seeing her finish her career as an All-American in the 4x400-meter relay was a special moment.
"Indian Hills was a great transitional opportunity to better prepare you for that next level," Lottie added. "It made moving on to a four-year college much easier academic wise because you get to knock out so many of your general education classes and athleic wise because you get a tase of how much time and dedication goes into being a student-athlete."
Former Des Moines Hoover standout Shiggo Shadin placed fifth overall in the 1500-meter run at the 2021 NJCAA Region XI Championship with a program-best time of 5:25.99. Shadin, a two-year standout with the Warriors, also placed third overall in the 5K event at the regional championship with a mark of 21:35.77. Shadin was also a member of the Warriors' cross country program.
"It is hard to look at Shiggo and not smile," Ewing said of Shadin. "She has a loving personality and was a major contributor to our women's distance success the past two years. Shiggo finished her career by setting the 1,500-meter school record and running the second fastest 5k in program history at the regional championship meet. She accomplished both of these feats on the same day."