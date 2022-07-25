OTTUMWA — With one hole left in the Greater Ottumwa City Championship, Nate Smith stood on the tee tied for the lead with seven-time champion Jeff Collett.
After competing and contending for the men's title several times over the past decade, Smith needed to play the closing par-5 ninth hole well to have a chance at claiming his first city title. To win, Smith needed to three quality shots.
One big drive right down the middle of the fairway. One big approach shot right on to the green. One big downhill putt for eagle. Smith executed all three shots, winning the championship by a single shot over Collett who was able to roll in his own downhill putt for a birdie on the 36th and final hole of the two-round, two-day tournament at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
"It actually feels really good to finally win this tournament. I've always been really close with third and fourth-place finishes. It's nice to finally get one," Smith said. "I started putting pretty good. I actually putted pretty good in a tournament last week (as part of the winning team in the Agency Fire and Rescue Tournament). I carried it over to this week and kept making some big putts."
As it turned out, no putt was bigger than the final one. With Collett having chipped his third shot just inside of Smith on a ninth green with plenty of downhill pace, even a slight miss could have left a tough uphill putt coming back for a birdie that ultimately would have only guaranteed a playoff.
"I knew it was going to be fast. I just wanted to get the putt close," Smith said. "I actually hit it a little harder than I wanted to. I got lucky that the hole got in the way of it."
Collett, also well aware of how tough a downhill putt is on the ninth green of Cedar Creek, still held out hope of a potential regulation win if he could ultimately sink his birdie putt even with Smith putting for an eagle.
"I was right behind Nate when he sent that putt to the hole. It was a little quick, but it was right at the hole the whole time," Collett said. "There was a chance there could be a three-putt if the ball didn't go in the hole, so I was thinking I might have a chance still to win with a birdie. Even a two-putt par might lead us to extra holes.
"Nate played well. I played with him both days. He didn't make too many mistakes."
Doug Sloan, like Smith, was able to win a Greater Ottumwa City Golf championship by a single shot, edging Doug Techel by one for the men's senior title. Mike Tuller won the super senior title with rounds of 72 and 76 for a 148 total while Janice Zeller pulled away from good friend and playing partner Susie Wilson on Sunday to win her fifth women's city championship by four shots, matching her daughter Allison with five city golf titles.
"Susie and I always encourage each other. It really helped because I was actually pretty nervous when the round began," said Zeller, who entered Sunday leading Wilson by just one stroke. "Tournament play does that to me. I think I could have played a lot better if I didn't have the nerves. We were all able to kind of laugh it off.
"Everyone out there is great to play with. We have a lot of fun."
Smith and Collett were ultimately the only two golfers of the 59 that teed it up this weekend in the 2022 City Championships to finish below par. After playing one-under par golf for 35 holes, Smith unleashed a perfect drive almost 300 yards to the middle of the fairway splitting the trees on the left and water on the right to put himself in position on the closing hole to go for the green.
"Honestly, I was trying to keep the ball below the hole. I even went down a club lower than I would normally hit to try and do that," Smith said. "It took a nice big bounce after starting out on a good line and held on once it went past the hole."
Collett, almost 100 yards behind Smith on his tee shot, sent his second shot just to the left of the ninth green before chipping up above the hole. Smith's eagle left him with a three-under-par with rounds of 70 and 69 over the weekend while Collett finished with a two-under-par 140 total after taking a two-shot lead into Sunday with an opening-round three-under-par 68 on Saturday.
"I'm actually not sure if Nate knew when the city championship was this year until I saw him at the office one day a few weeks ago and asked him if he wanted to play in it," Collett said. "I'm the one that got him signed up. Next time, I'm not going to mention it to him."
