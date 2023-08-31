FAIRFIELD – The newly-built Cronky Tonk MX, the largest motocross track of its kind in Southeast Iowa, will host their first Iowa Moto Series AMA sanctioned motocross race on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The event is a two-day event with the main race happening on Sunday with participants of all ages and from all over Iowa and the Midwest. This is the finale race for the 2023 Iowa Moto Series with the final push to a series championship for some riders.
The track, which was recently built, is owned and operated by local family Bub Cronk and Casey Cronk. Located just southeast of Fairfield, the track sits amidst the hay and corn fields through the trees along Cedar Creek and hugs the curves of the big hill that is a prominent feature of the terrain.
Friends, family, volunteers and sponsors have been working hard for several months to build a fun track and ensure a smooth first event. It has truly been a community effort and the enthusiastic response so far for a facility like this in the area has been exciting to witness.
The Cronk family hopes that Cronky Tonk MX will hold many more events in the future.
