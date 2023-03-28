SAN ANTONIO, TX — The Indian Hills sports shooting squad wrapped up its first-ever appearance at the ACUI/SCTP National Championship with a third-place finish in the Division IV Classic All Around (CAA). IHCC sports shooters take third at nationals The Warriors totaled a team score of 1,163 across the three disciplines - skeet, trap and sporting clays.
The Warriors were led by sophomore Nathan Dunsbergen, who posted a CAA score of 246 to place 33rd among the 142-player field. Dunsbergen's total score was good enough for fifth overall in the Division IV ranks.
Sophomore Landon Hubble placed 58th overall in the event with a CAA score of 236 followed by Johnny Guiter's score of 224. Alex Shelton posted a total of 219 and Connager Logsdon added a 216 for the Warriors.
Dunsbergen opened the two-day event with a 91 in skeet after finishing with a perfect round of 25 in the last frame. Hubble followed in second for the Warriors with an 86 while Logsdon tallied a 78 to contribute to the Warriors' team score of 396.
The Warriors posted a team score of 301 in the sporting clays on the opening day. Dunsbergen led the charge for the Warriors with an individual high score of 71. Guiter posted a total score of 66 while Shelton added a 61.
In the final event of the weekend, the Warriors totaled a team score of 444 in the trap shoot. Hubble led all Indian Hills individuals with a personal best score of 96. Shelton also added a career-high best performance with a 95. The Warriors saw three perfect rounds in the event recorded by Hubble, Shelton and Logsdon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.