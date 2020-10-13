OTTUMWA – Despite putting up their best team score of the fall season, Indian Hills came up seven targets short in their latest ICCAC sports shooting dual as IHCC fell to Southeastern, 471-464.
“We put up our best score of the year so far, however SCC did the same,” said IHCC Coach Jake Stalzer. “It was great to see us put up our best numbers of the year, but unfortunately it just wasn’t quite enough. A few more birds our way and we would have had a great opportunity at getting the W.”
Freshman Josh Meyer continued his solid fall by pacing Stalzer’s shooters for the third time in four outings, hitting 96-of-100 targets to lead the way. Sophomore Carson Boyse kept up his consistent performance by firing a 93, along with teammate Charles Gibson.
“Carson has been very consistent with his scores being our only team member to contribute to the team score in all four of our shoots so far,” Stalzer added. “He has had a great fall so far, and is only improving as it goes on. I’d like to see him get up to 95+ for our last few shoots, having a couple really solid scores each week from our shooters would help out tremendously.”
Sophomore Katelyn Talbert entered the fray this week as she cracked the top five for the first time this season with a 91, tying her with teammate Dylan Marlay to round out the team scoring for IHCC.
“It was great to see Katelyn get into our top five for the first time this fall,” Stalzer said. “Her score earned her second place silver in the ladies’ division after being in the high 80s our past few shoots.”
Stalzer also noted that freshman Camme Barber again reached the podium with a third place ladies finish with an 83.
The loss drops Indian Hills to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the ICCAC East Division.
IHCC’s busy week continues as their next virtual dual is against Kirkwood.
“Kirkwood seemed to have a slow start, but they’ve really come on the past few shoots, averaging 464.5,” Stalzer noted. “We’ll look to keep improving each week, and hope to come out on top.
SPORTS SHOOTING
IHCC SOUTHEASTERN
Josh Meyer – 96 Sheldon Edwards - 97
Carson Boyse - 93 Jacob Simmons - 96
Charles Gibson - 93 Tyler Raub - 96
Katelyn Talbert - 91 Tristan Scovel - 91
Dylan Marlay -91 Kristen Conley - 91
Team Score – 464 Team Score – 471