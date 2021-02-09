OTTUMWA — Gage Spurgeon, a sixth-grade student at Evans Middle School, went 5-0 at Viking Wars at Wisconsin Dells. The youth wrestling tournament was held Jan. 29-31.
Spurgeon, wrestling for the Iowa Hammers, competed at 92 pounds for the traveling dual team.
After receiving a forfeit in his opening match, Spurgeon secured five consecutive wins including a pin and three decisions to advance to the finals. Spurgeon won the 92-pound title with a 6-0 win in the championship match and allowed just three points in five matches with shutout decisions in his final two wins.
The Iowa Hammers took first place in the dual tournament beating their opponent 24-24 based on criteria by having more individual wins, 6-5. Spurgeon received the All-American Award for having more than four wins at the tournament.