OTTUMWA — It might not have been the U.S. Open, but the second annual Dan Staggs Classic had some similarities to the annual tennis major that is scheduled to start later this month in New York City.
Two similarities in particular on Monday. Rain delays and primetime tennis.
The long opening day of the tournament started last year by Mark Hanson in memory of Ottumwa’s great longtime tennis coach started early with the forecast of storms throughout the day. All told, 23 players began the quest for one of three division titles at Jon Kneen Courts.
Jake Nelson, Monse Guerrero, Trey Hull and Toby Schmidt advanced to compete in the semifinals of the 15-18 year-old portion of the Staggs Classic. Former Ottumwa A-Club male athlete of the year Caleb Vasconez, meanwhile, will compete for the adult division title.
The first matches of the tournament began Monday at 10:30 a.m. Just over an hour later, action was delayed for the first time as a strong storm system caused major wind damage in central and eastern Iowa forced players inside the Finnegan’s before action could resume.
Play continued around 2 p.m. Matt Nderi (10-7 over Zarren Kirubakaran), Logan Storto (10-4 over Moses Merrill) and Guerrero (10-0 over Quintin Hull) advanced into the youth tournament quarterfinals more rain approached, forcing another delay.
“That’s one thing I think everyone that’s in this tournament has in common. They’ve all had to deal with rain delays at some point during play this summer,” Hanson said. “It’s just one of those things you have to adjust to as a tennis player.”
Play once again resumed at around 5 p.m. Trey Hull earned a 10-1 win over Tyse Barker while Cale Leonard won an 11-10 thriller over Fernando Guerrero, taking the decisive tiebreaker 7-0, to continue a long day that began at Cedar Creek Golf Course teeing off his first practice round for the Ottumwa High School boys golf team at 8:30 a.m.
“I’m pretty exhausted. I haven’t had to do this much running all summer,” said Leonard, who has had a successful summer on the links with a pair of tournament wins. “It’s been a couple months since I’ve played a tennis match. It was quite a long day.”
Nelson (6-3, 6-0 over Clayton Ferguson), Schmidt (6-1, 6-4 over Storto), Guerrero (6-1, 6-2 over Nderi) and Hull (6-1, 6-0 over Leonard) all swept through quarterfinal matches. Vasconez, meanwhile, played two highly-entertaining players earning a 6-3, 6-3 win over Rodrigo Magana before sweeping Schmidt’s father, Marty, 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal that left fans in stitches while Schmidt did his best impression of Jimmy Connors by throwing in jokes before, during and after the match.
“I would have kept the one-liners coming sooner, but I’m pretty tired,” Schmidt said. “Caleb just kept returning everything and I just started overthinking every shot.
“Plus, I’m not that good.”
Due to the length of competition, action on the opening day at the Staggs Classic was still ongoing Monday at the Courier went to press. Action resumes Tuesday with the 14-year-old championship match between Storto and Fernando Guerrero at 10 a.m.