PLEASANT HILL — Winter weather conditions forced several state bowling qualifying meets to be postponed.
The Ottumwa boys bowling team will have to wait until Wednesday to compete in the Class 2A, District 2 state qualifier at the Great Escape in Pleasant Hill. The meet will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Also postponed were the Class 3A, District 4 and Class 1A, District tournaments scheduled to be held on Monday at Rose Bowl in Muscatine. Fairfield, Davis County and Sigourney-Keota will now be competing for Class 1A boys state bowling tournament berths on Thursday starting at noon.
The Centerville boys will have to wait until Wednesday to compete in the Class 1A, District 7 state qualifier. Action at Dutch Bowl in Pella gets underway at 1 p.m.