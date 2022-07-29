State champion Sabers named to IGCA All-State team

OTTUMWA – The postseason accolades continue to roll in for the state champion Twin Cedars softball team. Head coach Zach Dunkin was named Class 1A's Coach of the Year by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Grace Bailey, Rylee Dunkin and Ali Mockenhaupt were selected first-team all-state selections in Class 1A by the IGCA. Jillian French earned third-team all-state honors for the Sabers.
Bailey closed out her prep career in style, leading the Sabers to the school’s first-ever 1A state softball championship both in the pitching circle and at the plate. The future DMACC Bear recorded a 21-3 pitching record with a 1.20 ERA over 122 1/3 innings, striking out 110 batters over 25 starts and 27 pitching appearances.
Bailey, captain of the Class 1A All-Tournament Team, led Twin Cedars at the plate with 53 hits, including 27 extra-base hits, with eight home runs and 48 runs driven in. Dunkin, a five-sport athlete and All-Tournament selection, scored a team-leading 46 runs and stealing a team-best 33 bases closing out a busy year that included earning a third state cross-country medal in the fall.
Zach Dunkin earned his 200th career win in 11 seasons with the 6-3 victory in the 1A state championship game against Southeast Warren. French and Mockenhaupt both played key roles in guiding the Sabers to the program's first state championship with French earning a spot on the All-Tournament team, driving in four runs in the championship game including a two-run home run for the Sabers while Mockenhaupt earned the win in the pitching circle, allowing two runs in four innings against the Warhawks in the state finals.
Sigourney sophomore Carly Goodwin earned first-team all-state honors in Class 1A after leading the Savages back to the regional finals for the second straight season, going 16-4 in the pitching circle with 260 strikeouts and a 0.55 ERA over 127.1 innings and a team-leading four triples at the plate. Josephine Moore, Goodwin's cousin, earned second-team all-state honors from the IGCA after stepping in this season as the starting catcher for Goodwin and starting pitcher in Goodwin's absence. Sigourney junior Courtney Hemsley and Moravia junior Destiny Nathaniel were honorable mentions in Class 1A.
Ottumwa teammates Ashlynn Sheets and Amber Shotts were third-team all-state selections in Class 5A. Shotts led the Bulldogs at the plate with 56 hits during the season, hammering four homers while driving in 33 runs with a .438 batting average, .493 on-base percentage and .617 slugging percentage. Sheets led Ottumwa's pitching staff, making 18 starts and 21 appearences while going 13-6 with a 1.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 118.2 innings.
Fairfield teammates Hannah Simpson and Coty Engle earned first-team all-state honors in Class 4A after helping guide the Trojans to a 29-13 record, falling to eventual state champion Winterset in a 4-3 regional final. Simpson finished third in 4A in on-base percentage (.633), fourth in slugging percentage (.945) and fifth in batting average (.523) with a Southeast Conference-best 57 hits, 14 doubles and 50 runs driven in. Engle not only won 20 games in the pitching circle for Fairfield, racking up 183 strikeouts during the season, but led the conference in runs scored crossing the plate 46 times.
Albia catcher Sydney Hoskins and Davis County pitcher Madeline Barker also earned first-team all-state honors in Class 3A. Barker led Davis County in the pitching circle finishing among the top-five winningest pitchers in Class 3A going 23-6 with a 1.40 ERA and 271 strikeouts over 180.1 innings while producing a team-leading 35 hits, including six home runs, and 24 runs driven in. Hoskins, meanwhile, led the South Central Conference with 12 doubles and was second in the SCC in batting average (.419), on-base percentage (.488) and slugging percentage (.743).
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior catcher Rylee German earned second-team all-state honors in the Class 3A from the IGCA. Third-team 3A all-state selections including Davis County senior catcher Macy Hill, Albia junior pitcher Addison Halstead and EBF freshman outfielder Molly Shafer.
In Class 2A, Cardinal senior infielder Caitlyn Reber was honored as a second-team all-state selection after finishing with a share of the lead in the Southeast Iowa Superconfernece's south division with 54 hits during the season, producing a team-best .435 batting average while scoring a team-leading 41 runs. Emma Becker earned third-team all-state honors for the Comets while Nicoa McClure received honorable mention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.