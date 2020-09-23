OTTUMWA — Dates previously set for the 2020 IHSAA and IGHSAU cross country postseason will be split at next month’s meets to accommodate competition and crowds with COVID-19 related precautions.
State qualifying meets and the state meet will now be separated by classification and take place over two days. The state meet will remain in Fort Dodge at Lakeside Golf Course, where it has been run as a co-ed event since 1993.
Class 4A and Class 3A will run their meets one day earlier than initially planned, with state qualifying now taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 21 and the state meet on Friday, Oct. 30.
Class 2A and Class 1A will compete on the originally scheduled dates, with state qualifying on Thursday, Oct. 22 and the state meet on Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Our joint championship in Fort Dodge has long been a special event for our participants and fans," IGHSAU executive director Jean Berger said. "Changes to any successful championship are never easy, but holding a two-day meet is our best option this year. Our new plan really focuses on a safe and rewarding experience, something we all agree is our top priority.”
The boards of the IHSAA and IGHSAU have approved the changes for 2020. The state meet will continue to be hosted by Fort Dodge Community School District and Fort Dodge Parks and Recreation, at Lakeside Golf Course.