FORT DODGE — Exhaustion. Adrenaline. Euphoria.
Carson Shively felt none of those things when he made the final turn for home on Saturday in the Class 2A boys state cross-country race at Lakeside Golf Course. In fact, the Davis County junior didn't really feel much of anything with the finish line in sight.
"By about the third mile, I honestly kind of felt numb," Shively said. "I couldn't really run any faster or any slower. I was giving it my all at the end. I was trying to run faster, but it's harder than you think. I was trying to do something different, but there's not much you can do during the race. Those are all things you need to do before the race."
In the end, Shively was right behind his long-time Mustang teammate Kenny Cronin as the two completed one more top-10 run together, leading the Davis County boys to a fifth-place state finish for the second straight year. Cronin wrapped up his final state cross-country meet placing seventh in 17:07.7, joining Shively on the podium as an all-state runner for the second straight year with Shively placing eighth in 17:11.
"I'm really proud of our guys, how much we push each other at practice and push each other at meets," Cronin said. "Carson was out there pushing me throughout this race. We pushed each other and helped each other to have a good race."
Davis County scored 137 points, lowering their total of 174 from the previous year while continuing to close the gap on bringing home one of the top three team trophies. After finishing 68 points behind Monticello for third, the Mustangs were just 42 points shy of Des Moines Christian on Saturday, finishing a season that started with high expectations after opening the year ranked No. 1 in the preseason by the Iowa Cross-Country Coaches Association.
"Our team score improved tremendously over last season. Unfortunately that wasn't enough to tap into the top three, but we were really close," Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted said. "We are so proud of the historic season that they have had together in such a tough year. We reached for a goal in each and every meet and achieved success together."
The Davis County girls joined the Mustang boys by finishing in the top 10 as a team. Like the boys, the Davis County girls matched their finish at state from the previous year finishing ninth on Saturday with 238 points.
"We knew that we had some girls that worked hard every day. We also knew that we didn't have a girl that could hit that low six-minute pace in a five-kilometer quite yet," Husted said. "Our goal was to work out way up the pack and run tight in a cluster. They really accomplished this with the tightest spread in the state meet with a mere 29 seconds.
"Our girls look for each other and play off of one another to achieve success. I truly believe that this is a winning formula and want to promote this in the future with both teams. To finish in the top 10 and top five two years in a row is really something to think about."
Macy Hill improved her time and place on Saturday from the previous year, improving her time by almost three seconds in 21:33.9 on Saturday. That slim improvement in time moved Hill up from 81st as a sophomore to 44th on Saturday, leading the Mustang girls back into the top 10.
"It's not exactly how I wanted to be. The start was very fast and it kind of set me up to kind of slow down a bit," Hill said. "It was a very fast race with a lot of back and forth. There was a lot of passing going on. It was definitely the fastest start we've been a part of this year, which is saying something considering how fast the start was at our state qualifying meet."
The fast pace didn't bode well for runners on a windy day that took plenty out of every runner in all four races on Saturday. Shively was one of several runners that fell to the ground from exhaustion immediately after crossing the finish line.
"My legs just gave out once I got to the finish," Shively said. "Hopefully, I can come back here next year and earn a third all-state medal. I'd like to, hopefully, finish in the top five."
One thing that will be different next fall for Shively will be that Cronin won't be running with him. The two Davis County teammates battled each other all year to lead the Mustang boys, helping Class 2A's top-ranked preseason team to earn wins in all but two meets including the program's first sweep of the South Central Conference and district championships.
Fittingly, as Shively was headed down the final stretch of Saturday's race, it was Cronin that was right in front of him.
"I love it like that. I love running with my teammates," Shively said. "When I ran in middle school, I was always by myself during the races. It was always up to me to push myself mentally. Having Kenny there to push me has made me a better runner."
Cronin talked about leading Davis County through a season filled with high expectations. The Mustangs were ultimately able to meet those expectations, finishing top five in the state for a second straight year with Shively and Cronin each winning their second straight all-state medals.
"Our guys really do well with high expectations and pressure," Cronin said. "We proved we can run to those expectations. The guys showed up and ran well when it counted."
The Albia boys cross-country team, meanwhile, finished the season placing 14th in the 2A state meet with 317 points. Dawson Bonnett led the Blue Demons, placing 27th overall in 17:53.3.
"We're just blessed to be here. We trudged through a lot of things that happened on and off throughout the season," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "For the seniors to have a chance to finish their career here was special. I hate to get all sappy, but seeing my son (Brock) finish his fourth state meet giving everything he had makes me feel good as a dad and as a coach.
"There's no doubt when the guys finished that they used everything they had in the tank. We always want more as coaches and as athletes, but after this meet, I told the guys they should be excited for the memories we made this season. One race will never define a program. We're always be grateful for the enjoyment we had and to get the season in with everything going on in the world."