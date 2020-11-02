FORT DODGE — Brady Millikin wasn't about to coast through his mile as a high school cross-country runner.
As a result, the Pekin senior finished with his second straight all-state medal and his first top-five state cross-country run. Millkin ran nearly six seconds faster than his sixth-place showing in last year's state meet, earning fourth place on Saturday in 16:33.3 while helping the short-handed Panther boys place ninth overall with 263 total points.
"I was battling for seventh near the campgrounds and everyone was pretty spread out," Millikin said. "For six years, I've worked every day going to morning practices. I'm not going to know that, in my last race, I didn't give everything I've got. I wasn't going to know that, in my last race, I didn't give my full potential."
Millikin was greeted at the finish line by several of his teammates, both from the Pekin boys and girls cross-country teams, as well as friends and family members many of whom were in awe of the late charge put on by the Pekin senior. Millikin outran Earlham teammates Zach Dixon and Jayden Dickson to place in the top five, nearly catching Southeast Warren senior Randy Jimenez as the two runners met up for the third time this season after racing against each other at Lynnville-Sully and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
"He blew me out of the water at those other two meets," Millikin said after finishing just two seconds behind Jimenez on Saturday. "Knowing that I made that improvement from the midseason also made me feel good. It's great when you can see all your hard work pay off."
It was a day of mixed emotions for Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl, watching his teams each place in the top 10 at state for the second straight year. The Panther girls, making their 17th consecutive appearance as a team at state, improved from a ninth-place finish a season ago to finish fourth with 161 points on Saturday.
Entering the meet ranked second in the state, however, left Eidahl hopeful the Pekin girls would bring a trophy home from Fort Dodge as one of the top three teams in Class 1A. Instead, Iowa City Regina nipped the Panther girls on a tiebreaker for third place as freshman Keira Sickels placed 113th in 23:11.8, four spots and 10.6 seconds ahead of Pekin's sixth runner, sophomore Sabrina Reneker to clinch a place on the podium for the Regals after being edged out by the Panthers in the previous week's 1A state qualifier at Wildwood Park.
"When you get beat on a tiebreaker, there's no excuse for that," Eidahl said. "You've got to have a little effort, get prepared and get ready for when you're out on the course. You really have to fight for every position. I just don't think we did.
"Getting fourth at state is normally pretty good, but if you look at the times, our girls didn't perform as well as they could have. Every one of them will be back next year. Hopefully, this motivates them. Let's see what happens next year."
The Panther girls were led to the fourth-place finish by a newcomer, freshman Lauren Steigledger. Running for the first time in the high school state cross-country meet, Steigledger finished 21st overall in 20:45.2, nearly a full minute ahead of junior Lauren Derscheid who finished 46th in 21:38.1, almost a full minute off her pace from her sophomore run last fall.
"Seeing everyone at the start of the race and seeing everyone throughout the race was pretty nerve-racking," Steigledger said. "I thought I ran pretty good. I was hoping everyone would run really good and we'd go really good as a team."
Each of the top nine runners in the 1A girls state race cracked 20 minutes with Lansing Kee junior Haley Meyer winning the individual title in 19:11.3. Twin Cedars sophomore Rylee Dunkin earned her second state medal in as many meets as the Wildwood regional champion finished 10th on Saturday in 20:05.9.
"It didn't quite go as well as I hoped for, but I did the best I could," Dunkin said. "I took advantage on the hills to try and close the gap. I pushed hard at the end. The goal is to win four state medals. I'm definitely going to put in even more work during the offseason and run all year round to try and improve my time and get an even better finish."
Van Buren County junior Faith Neeley placed 92nd in 22:36.7, over a minute-and-a-half off her pace set last year as a sophomore in a 48th-place run at state. Sigourney senior Mason Moore finished his high school cross-country career placing 125th in the 1A boys state race, crossing the finish line in 19:48.4.
Millikin's fourth-place run helped Pekin improve by one spot in the 1A boys state meet after finishing 10th last fall with 227 points. Freshman Jayden Wolver (57th in 18:09.2) and Isaac Gentry (67th in 18:21.6) stepped up for the Panthers in their first high school cross-country meet as Pekin took the course without senior Zach Wise, who was in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
"I want to give a lot of credit to Zach for this. I wouldn't have gotten fourth in the state without him," Millikin said. "He worked hard. We pushed each other at practice. It's a shame he wasn't able to finish out his season, but he deserves a lot of credit for what we accomplished here."