State cross-country: Montgomery medals for Lady Dees

FORT DODGE — Super exciting.
McKenna Montgomery was certainly exhausted after crossing the finish line on Friday as the end of her first Iowa High School state cross-country run. Emotionally, the Albia freshman was full of energy after earning a medal for a top 15 finish in the Class 2A girls race, closing out her first varsity cross-country season by surging to 12th running her top five-kilometer time of 19:47.13 at Kennedy Park.
"I knew it was going to be tough. I knew I was going to have to push myself," Montgomery said. "I knew I just had to give it my all and let my legs take me."
Montgomery was able to keep some of the best runners in the state in sight early in the 2A girls race. One mile into the race, Montgomery was in 17th place with a split of 6:08.77.
As the race went along, Montgomery kept a steady pace running 6:23.23 over the second mile moving up to 15th place just inside medal-winning position with just over a mile remaining. Montgomery let her legs take her past three more runners opening a four-second advantage of a pack of runners battling for spots inside the top 15.
Montgomery edged Okoboji Milford junior Maryn Frein by less than a second for 12th place, becoming the fastest freshman in the 2A girls state cross-country field. Unity Christian freshman Katie Young, who was in contention for producing the best finish among the first year runners, would finish 14th in 19:49.94 almost three seconds behind Montgomery who ran steady despite the natural jitters that come with competing at state for the first time in any activity.
"I get nervous before every race, but I was super-nervous before this one," Montgomery said. "Once the gun goes off, you're fine. You just have to go out there and run your race."
Montgomery's medal-winning run closed out a successful season for the Albia girls cross-country team. The Lady Dees, ranked eighth coming into the state meet having won every team titles at every regular-season competition, finished 13th overall with 250 points.
"Every single one of our girls gave everything they had. That's all you can ask for," Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. "Sometimes, races just don't go the way you want to as athletes. They fought through that.
"We've had a blessed season. To be able to finish it at Fort Dodge is always a good thing. I'll have to go back to the drawing board to see what I can do better as a coach to have them ready at this meet next year."
Avery Major finished 53rd for the Lady Dees in 21:02.41, passing over 20 runners during the final two-plus miles of the race including 19 runners over the final mile. Lily Buckingham edged sophomore teammate Olivia Sheffield by just over second for the fourth-best time for Albia despite a season-best time of 22:06.77 produced by Sheffield while Juliana Brown came home in 22:38.97 with Makenna Cronin posting a time of 24:11.04.
All seven Albia runners that competed at state will be back next year, giving the Lady Dees a contend as a top-10 team in Class 2A in 2023.
"I'm really excited after seeing McKenna win a medal. I've never seen any Albia runner bring home a state cross-country medal before," Major said. "This was a really good season. We accomplished a lot. We'll be back hopefully to accomplish more next season."
Serene Thompson, who led Albia last season as a freshman at the state cross-country meet, finished 94th in 21:46.46 struggling over the final mile. Finishing behind Thompson was Davis County junior Karston Nebel, who was cheered on by several vocal Mustang supporters to a time of 21:52.2.
"It was really hard running out there without a team, but it was awesome to have them out there supporting me," Nebel said. "It didn't help me that I got really nervous right before the start of the race, but I started to relax in the middle of the race and started feeling good."
Davis County head cross-country coach Josh Husted feels that Nebel can not only make it back to state next year, but will have her teammates out there competing for the Mustangs in the 2023 meet.
"We've got four eighth-graders coming up that are going to help us tremendously. We should have a pretty stout team next season," Husted said. "I expect Karston to lead that group next year. It was good that she was able to qualify for state this season.
"She's one of the hardest workers I've ever met. She told me at the beginning of the season she was going to qualify for state and she did."
In the Class 2A boys state cross-country race, two area runners made their debuts at Kennedy Park. While Van Buren County freshman Lincoln Bainbridge finished 60th in 17:49.86 in what could be the first of four state runs, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Sam Seddon finished 96th in 18:30.44 in his one and only state cross-country run.
"It feels good to finally be here. It was very packed with a lot of runners. It was hard to run," Seddon said. "It was pretty difficult just to get here. Taking everything I got from each race and each practice makes it so gratifying to finally be able to compete here."
