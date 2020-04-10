OTTUMWA — New start dates have been announced for the upcoming Iowa high school baseball and softball seasons.
The first practices for both baseball and softball will be moved back two weeks to May 18. The first games of the season will be move back one week, starting on June 1.
The dates were changed following meetings by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union with their baseball and softball advisory committees on Friday. The move will lessen potential conflicts with the revised spring sports schedule, which was announced last week with practices for prep track and field, golf, tennis and soccer beginning on May 1.
Spring activities have been halted since March 16, when schools across the state initially closed in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). While the Iowa Department of Education and executive director Dr. Ann Lebo have announced provisions for continued learning during this extended period, guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health continues to prohibit mass gatherings and keep school facilities closed across Iowa.
The primary concern of all four Unified Activities organizations is the health and safety of students, schools, and their communities during this pandemic. The current dates listed for all high school activities are subject to change provided they can be done safely and follow CDC, state, and local guidelines.