OTTUMWA – The Ottumwa High School baseball team will have a sendoff on Wednesday as the Bulldogs make their journey to Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament for the first time in 15 years. The team will first have a meal at North Hy-Vee starting at 4 p.m.
The Ottumwa Fire Department will meet the team at North Hy-Vee following the meal and give them an escort from a fire truck through town. The team will leave North Hy-Vee at 5 p.m.
The team escort will proceed down North Court to Third Street then over to Highway 63 north heading north out of town traveling past Eisenhower Elementary School going under the overpass. Fans will be able to cheer on the team as they make their journey to Iowa City for Friday's Class 4A state baseball quarterfinal contest against top-ranked Pleasant Valley.
Baseball parents should plan on meeting on the frontage road by Eisenhower to give the team a sendoff of fans. Anyone can meet the caravan anywhere along the route to cheer on the team on their way out of town. Areas that could work to meet the caravan includes Central Park, Walgreens, Sonic, North Hy Vee, Hy-Vee Gas, Subway, Godfrey's, Mike's Pizza, Eisenhower or the AEA parking lot next to Warehouse Barbecue.