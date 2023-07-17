ALBIA — In some ways, the Suburbans are packed with many of the same players that made the trip to Fort Dodge the last time the Albia Lady Dees traveled north for the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
Addison Halstead, Ashley Beary, Allison Major, Aliya Myers, Sydney Hoskins and Lexi Jones were back on the road to the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex on Sunday for the first time in three years. So was Makenna Ross, who had two hits, an RBI and a run scored in Albia's last trip to state which resulted in the program's first-ever 3A championship.
Of course, this time Ross wasn't packed in the back of the ‘burbs with the rest of her Albia softball teammates. This time, Ross was driving a suburban as one of Albia's softball coaches guided back to state by current seniors like Halstead, Beary, Myers and Jones.
Some of the faces may be the same, as will be the state softball opponent they face in their first game in Fort Dodge since beating Williamsburg in the 2020 Class 3A state title game, this is a different Albia softball squad. Halstead, who played in just one game as a freshman during the run to the state title, will take the pitching circle becoming the first Lady Dee to toe the rubber on Kruger Seeds Field since Hall-of-Famer Jena Lawrence pitched a 1-0 shutout against the Raiders in the championship contest.
"It's so cool that we get to go back and get to bring the younger players with us this time," Halstead said. "We all came together before the postseason started. We talked as a team and were on the same page. We all wanted to make it to Fort Dodge. We really just went back to the basics and have taken it one pitch at a time. We've been staying loose and having fun."
As a result, Albia has blazed their way to state in somewhat unprecedented fashion. Even the teams that made four consecutive state tournament appearances from 2017-2020 had at least one regional game that was decided by three runs or less.
This postseason, no team has come within six runs of beating the Lady Dees. Albia has outscored Roland-Story, West Marshall and ninth-ranked Chariton by a combined score of 28-3 including an impressive 8-2 regional championship win over the same Chargers team that held Albia to just two runs in two regular-season wins against the South Central Conference rival.
"This team has been really good at getting themselves ready to play," Albia softball coach Darren Hill said. "They've shown focus on each pitch over seven innings and have taken care of the things what we can take care of. We've kept our emotions in check and just tried to do the little things right."
As a result, Albia has scored at least one run in 11 of the 16 innings they've stepped to the plate during this postseason. Experienced upperclassmen like Beary, who led the Lady Dees in regional play with three doubles while matching fellow senior Myers with five RBIs, have shared in the contributions with state-qualifying newcomers like Sayler Rozenboom who has collected a team-leading seven hits and eight runs scored so far this postseason.
"We're being patient at the plate and, when we hit it, we're hitting pretty darn hard," Hill said. "It's not just that we've scored a lot of runs in this postseason. We've had a lot of runners on base. If we get that lead-off runner on and score in the first inning, it's been really good for us."
For her part, Halstead has made it tough for almost any opponent to get back in the game allowing just one earned run in three postseason wins striking out 15 batters over 15 innings. Halstead has won 34 games over the past three seasons, including 30 of the past two summers, since stepping up to pitch for the varsity squad after watching Lawrence post a perfect 20-0 record on the way to leading Albia to the state championship three years ago.
"I got to watch everything the 2020 team accomplished from the dugout. Watching Jena and just how calm and confident she stays in the pitching circle helps me," Halstead said. "When I go up there, it's so cool to think about watching her pitch a team to a state championship. Now, it's going to be pitching on that same diamond."
Like Lawrence, Halstead has had a familiar face behind the plate to catch her pitches. Sydney Hoskins has played and started in 80 games over the past three seasons behind the plate taking over for Alex Beard, who teamed up with Lawrence to produce an all-state battery as perhaps the best catcher in the history of the Albia softball program.
"We're not really following in the footsteps, but we're creating our own path," Hoskins said. "Addi and I are so different from Jena and Bean (Beard). They were amazing, but we're very good ourselves.
"It feels really nice to get this team back to state. We were called the littles because we were the younger players on that state championship team. Now, we're the upperclassmen getting younger players up to experience the state tournament. It's nice to experience it with both older teammates and younger teammates. It kind of feels like we're passing on that tradition of going to state on every level."
Larry Achenbach has the growth of several successful Albia softball players in three different stints as a Lady Dee softball coach. Achenbach will be part of his fifth trip to state with the program this season having nearly taken a young seventh-seeded Albia team all the way to the state finals in 2017.
Can this year's eighth-seeded Lady Dees recapture that same magic in the program's most recent trip to state? Time will tell.
"We know the task will be tough, but we're playing our best softball at the right time," Achenbach said. "We know the task is going to be tough, but we just have to take care of what we can. This team has shown some resiliency the year. We went through some ups and downs, but we've come through it and are ready to go at the state tournament."
