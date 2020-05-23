State softball moved back to July 27-31

OTTUMWA — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has adjusted the postseason dates for the 2020 prep softball season.
Teams will now have an extra week of regular-season play before regional tournament play begins on Monday, July 13 with the state softball tournament now set for July 27-31 in Fort Dodge at Rogers Sports Complex for all five classes. The state softball tournament will be held the same week as the state baseball tournament, which is scheduled to be held July 26-Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
The following dates for the prep softball postseason include:
Monday, July 13 – 1A/2A Regionals
Wednesday, July 15 – 1A/2A/3A Regionals
Thursday, July 16 – 4A/5A Regionals
Friday, July 17 – 1A/2A/3A Regionals
Saturday, July 18 – 4A/5A Regionals
Monday, July 20 – 1A/2A/3A Regional Finals
Tuesday, July 21 – 4A/5A Regional Finals
Monday, July 27-Friday, July 31 – State Softball Tournament.