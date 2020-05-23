State softball moved back to July 27-31

Members of the Ottumwa High School softball team arrived at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge last July prior to playing in the Class 5A state softball tournament. Ottumwa hopes to be back at this year’s state softball tournament, which will now be played July 27-31.

 Scott Jackson | The Courier

OTTUMWA — The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has adjusted the postseason dates for the 2020 prep softball season.

Teams will now have an extra week of regular-season play before regional tournament play begins on Monday, July 13 with the state softball tournament now set for July 27-31 in Fort Dodge at Rogers Sports Complex for all five classes. The state softball tournament will be held the same week as the state baseball tournament, which is scheduled to be held July 26-Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

The following dates for the prep softball postseason include:

Monday, July 13 – 1A/2A Regionals

Wednesday, July 15 – 1A/2A/3A Regionals

Thursday, July 16 – 4A/5A Regionals

Friday, July 17 – 1A/2A/3A Regionals

Saturday, July 18 – 4A/5A Regionals

Monday, July 20 – 1A/2A/3A Regional Finals

Tuesday, July 21 – 4A/5A Regional Finals

Monday, July 27-Friday, July 31 – State Softball Tournament.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you