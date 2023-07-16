BLOOMFIELD — The opponent will be different. They'll be playing in a different dugout.
Zach Dunlavy is also hoping for a different result and, perhaps, a different start time for the Davis County softball team's return to the Class 3A portion of the Iowa High School State Softball Tournament. For the second straight year, the Mustangs will be back on Iowa Central Field playing under the lights in the final game of the opening day at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex this time facing Estherville-Lincoln Central at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Last year, the Mustangs found out just how approximately that start time can be. Davis County didn't actually step on to Iowa Central Field last summer to face Saydel in the program's first-ever state softball tournament until shortly before 9 p.m.
"It's possible we might have to wait to play that late again, but hopefully we don't have too," Dunlavy said with a smile. "Other than being the home team this time, which should be a little bit of an advantage for us, it's going to be a little bit of Deja-vu. It's going to be exactly what we went through last year. I'm hoping that experience will help with most of our girls being back."
Help in terms of making the outcome different. Davis County (24-4) faces Estherville-Lincoln Central (31-3) in an interesting match-up of two schools separated by nearly 300 miles on the map tied together by an interesting family tie-in for Dunlavy potentially going up against his niece, unbeaten (18-0) ELC junior Tatum Dunlavy.
"I know both pitchers (Dunlavy and Rylee Yager) pretty well. They're both really good," Zach Dunlavy said. "We're going to have to prepare for both of them. Both have a lot of speed. Both have a lot of movement. It's going to be pretty similar to what we faced last year."
Facing Saydel and Dakota Lake, who enters this year's state tournament with 1,004 career strikeouts including the 411 racked up last year during her junior season, the Mustangs fell 3-1 in the program's state tournament debut in the late-opening night contest at Iowa Central Field. Two errors with two outs in the bottom of the fifth allowed sixth-ranked Saydel to score a pair of decisive runs that snapped a 1-1 tie.
"I thought there might have been a few nerves on defense," Zach Dunlavy said. "Offensively, we were swinging at stuff that was uncharacteristic of what we were doing. Then again, Dakota Lake is a fantastic pitcher. It's going to be a similar challenge for our hitters this year. I don't expect a 11-10 type of game. I expect it to be tight, close and low-scoring again."
Davis County has already proven in this postseason, however, that they can respond. In all three regional tournament wins, the Mustangs gave up home runs that snapped scoreless ties falling behind 4-0 in the first inning to Clarke on Astazia Watson's grand slam, 1-0 in the second inning to Centerville on a lead-off homer by Ava Pfannebecker and 2-0 to Atlantic on a two-run homer by Lila Wiederstein in the top of the fourth.
Each time, however, the Mustangs answered back. Davis County scored nine runs in a four-inning stretch to rally past Clarke for a 10-6 win, scored the final seven runs against Centerville in the regional semifinals and produced a memorable finish in the program's first home regional final. Kaitlyn Olinger stepped up to deliver the team's biggest hit of the season, driving in two runs in the bottom of the sixth with a one-out double that ultimately lifted Davis County into a return trip to state with a 3-2 win over Atlantic.
"I like the inside pitches and the second pitch I got was inside, so I just went for it," Olinger said. "I was very proud to get those two runners in. It feels good to get the hit that helped get us back to state. I got stopped at the (Davis County) Fair this week and congratulated.
"I think it's going to help us that most of our team have already been up there. The biggest thing we learned from last year is how important it is to make contact up there. You need to make that contact to try and get out on top."
No one knows what it feels like to make solid contact at state than Rachel McFarland. The Mustang senior infielder closed out Davis County's first trip to the state softball tournament in style, hammering a game-winning walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth lifting Davis County to a wild 11-10 win over Dubuque Wahlert in the 3A consolation contest giving the program it's first-ever state tournament victory.
McFarland continued to step up at the plate last week to get Davis County back to state, reaching and scoring in the bottom of the fourth cutting Atlantic's lead to 2-1. Two innings later, McFarland reached against by leading off with a hit in the sixth before scoring the tying run on Olinger's go-ahead two-run double.
"We have a really good chance this year," McFarland said. "If we have the energy and we have the confidence, there are not of lot of teams in the state that are going to beat us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.