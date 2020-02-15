IOWA CITY — Two vans of supporters wanted to see if Kevin Kretz was up to the task, one that had eluded hundreds of Ottumwa High School swimmers over the years.
Then, with one punch into the water and an exuberant shout later, they had their answer.
Rod Starkweather's name will no longer be on the record board in Ottumwa, as Kretz etched his name into history in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.64 seconds at Saturday's state meet, two-hundredths of a second faster than Starkweather's 1983 mark, the oldest record still on Ottumwa swimming history books.
But that was only half the fun for Kretz, the only Ottumwa swimmer participating at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center this year. He followed that 14th-place performance with the Bulldogs' first podium finish in over a decade, as he was eighth in the 100 freestyle (47.22), setting a personal best in the process.
"These were my goals at the beginning of the year. After my workouts I would get so tired, that when you step in the pool here for the state meet, it's easy to go fast," Kretz said. "You get so pumped up and excited, and it's not hard to put up a good time."
Kretz had a strong final 25 yards in the 100 free to win the second heat. Then the waiting began. The only way he could avoid the podium was if seven swimmers in the final heat beat him; six of them did.
"I just gave it everything I had that whole race," he said. "It's more about the training for it than anything."
Kretz's 14 points on the day gave the Bulldogs a tie for 23rd in the team race with Burlington. It was almost fitting that Kretz broke the oldest record on the same day the program's iconic coach, Mike McWilliams, was inducted into the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association hall of fame.
"You think about all the swimmers, even from my era, a generation or so ago, who were unable to break that record," Ottumwa coach Cherie Langland said. "It was a record that had been there a long time, and I think it will be now. Kevin will have a chance next year to make it even more untouchable."
Kretz couldn't have scripted a better week of preparation. He won two hard-fought races against elite competition in the district meet at Ankeny, then carried that momentum into this meet. He saved his best for last with personal-bests in both races.
"I really felt in those two races at districts that I could have gone faster," he said. "So we went out and fixed the mistakes this week."
The record, though, was something he always wanted. Every practice, every meet, he always had the numbers "21.66" on his mind.
"That was a really hard race," he said. "The amount of swimmers who have tried and not gotten it is kind of crazy. And today, it was only good for 14th (11th through 14th were separated by .03 seconds). That's how tight that race was."
Langland was impressed with how Kretz never deviated from his goals. Whatever was needed, he put in the work.
"He never compromised on the work. Not one day. He wanted it and made it happen," she said. "He has the heart and soul, and the work ethic. With those things, he could achieve what he wanted to."
Kretz hopes to compete in the YMCA Nationals later this year, but there is no doubt his performance raised the bar for himself.
"I feel like I can get so much better," he said. "I just need to keep working that much harder."