State swimming: McWilliams takes place in hall

IOWA CITY — Mike McWilliams has a story for just about anything.
One story from his 42-year coaching career at Ottumwa High School: "A state patrolman stopped me, asked what I did, and I told him, 'I'm a swimming coach.' He said I'd suffered enough."
And his proteges have stories about McWilliams.
"Basically from when I was 9 years old until I graduated, he was my coach," current Ottumwa coach Cherie Langland said. "He's made just a huge impact here. No matter where I go, someone always asks me about him."
McWilliams was inducted into the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association hall of fame Saturday at the state meet at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City, becoming just the 14th coach so honored.
From 1964 to 2006, McWilliams was one of the best coaches in the state. He coached Jeff Bratten to two state championships in 2003, kept his team in the hunt for team titles, and had so many swimmers earn All-American honors "that I had to quit counting," he said.
But maybe his proudest accomplishment is what breathes life into the current Ottumwa program.
"We were really one of the first to have a lot of kids from other towns besides Ottumwa, like Pella, Oskaloosa and Fairfield, and we had All-Americans from all four of those towns," he said. "We even had some swimmers from Albia and Bloomfield. I hate to see kids left out."
In September, the pool at The Beach, where the Bulldogs compete, was named in his honor. Follow that with a hall-of-fame induction, and the last six months have been nothing short of a tribute.
"I worry a little bit that I'm not dead yet, but I suppose time will take care of that," he chuckled. "But it's been really gratifying. It's been wonderful to see the kids come back.
"The kids I coached, they all were good listeners," he said. "You never know what a freshman is going to be like when he becomes a senior, but anyone can swim fast if they know enough."
He claimed that one reason he retired was, "I felt asleep on the bus two minutes out of town. That's never a good idea with teenage boys."
Current Ottumwa swimmer Kevin Kretz, who has worked some with McWilliams in the past, said McWilliams was exactly what he was told by a former teammate.
"When Jackson (Weaton) told me about him, he said, 'When you go to work with Mike, it will never be the same,'" he said. "And he was right. Mike knows how to fix your stroke and he does it in a way that you can understand. He really is a legend here."
Langland has nothing but fond memories for her coach.
"The legacy and groundwork he established is why we're able to grow, and I'm grateful for everything he's done," she said. "I've always hoped to make him proud. I grew up with him and was so connected to him, and everyone has that experience even now.
"He truly is amazing and larger than life."