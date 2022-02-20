DES MOINES – Carter Anderson left it all out on the mat.
The result was an elusive state championship medal that was less than a minute away from finally being in the grasp of the Albia senior.
With less than a minute remaining in Saturday night's 113-pound Class 2A state championship match, Anderson was leading unbeaten Roland-Story sophomore Kade Blume 4-2 and was on his feet. If Anderson could avoid being taken off his feet, he would be able to call himself a state champion.
"He's a student of the sport. He knew what was coming his way," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said of Anderson. "My heart bleeds for him. Basically, his goal came down to a 20-second scramble.
"That's the sport for you. It will rip your heart out sometimes."
Blume would rip the state championship away from Anderson, shooting in to secure a tying takedown before quickly taking Anderson to his back for three decisive near fall points. In a matter of seconds, Anderson saw his final chance at a state title disappear as Blume rallied from a three-point deficit to win 7-4, staying on pace to potentially become a four-time Iowa High School state wrestling champion.
Anderson, meanwhile, settled for a second-place medal in his fourth and final trip to the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament. In four years competing for the Blue Demons, Anderson racked up 178 wins in 194 matches, including nine wins in 16 matches at the state tournament with a pair of medals including a fourth-place finish as a junior.
Anderson won seven of his final 10 state wrestling matches. Carson Doolittle of Webster City, was was beaten by Blume in the state semifinals, was the only wrestler other than Blume to beat Anderson in the past two years at state with the last three state losses suffered by Anderson coming by a combined five points.
"As a freshman and a sophomore, we lost in the blood round because we stopped wrestling in really important positions," Wenger said. "Carter really turned a page after those first two years and really learned that every single position, he has to wrestle through. That was evident this year in the semifinal match (a 3-1 win over Burlington-Notre Dame freshman Kaiden Dietzenbach). He wrestled through those situations.
"He may have come up a little bit short in that last scramble, but the progression that he's made from start to finish with his career has been phenomenal. Carter's a better human being because of wrestling. I don't really care where he's at on the stand. He's going to be benefit from the sport."
The championship match was the culmination of a tough final day for the seven area wrestlers that placed at the state tournament. Moravia senior Dalton Ervin was the only area wrestler to win his final match at this year's state tournament, receiving a medical forfeit from Alburnett freshman Rowdy Neighbor to finish seventh in Class 1A at 106 pounds, closing out a 41-9 season for the Mohawks as injury denied Ervin a chance to avenge a 6-2 loss to Neighbor during Thursday's first round.
"I was looking forward to this match. It's not quite the way I wanted to go out, but you have to take what you get," Ervin said. "The season had its ups and downs, but I just kept pushing through it. It's really tough just to get up here through the sectional and district tournaments. It's a whole different atmosphere when you do make it and get to wrestle up here. It means a lot to make it to the podium."
Ottumwa senior Trevor Summers appeared to be well on his way to avenging an earlier state tournament loss on Saturday, wrestling Southeast Polk junior Harrison Gibson just over 24 hours after falling 10-0 in the state quarterfinals. Wrestling for fifth place in Class 3A at 182 pounds, Summers stormed out to a commanding 9-0 lead against Gibson quickly shaking off a 6-2 loss in the consolation semifinals to third-ranked Fort Dodge senior Ben Egli with an opening-minute takedown and a powerful waist lock that turned into a near fall in his final high school wrestling match.
Gibson got a break midway through the second period when a band on his head gear came loose, requiring a few minutes for repairs to be made. Out of the break, Gibson caught Summers on his back and scored an sudden fall with 27 seconds left in the period closing out Summers' career at Ottumwa with just his fourth loss in 47 matches this season.
"I've really been able to let it soak all in. I've really been able to enjoy the moments," Summers said after wrapping up his four years of high school wrestling at Ottumwa with 144 wins and two state medals. "It sucks that I won't get the chance to wrestle here again, but it sure was a lot of fun. It feels great to make it back here and place higher than I did last year. It wasn't quite as high as I was expecting, but it is what it is. It feels amazing just to place here."
Ottumwa freshman Ashton Grace also secured a state medal in his first season of high school wrestling, finishing eighth in 3A at 106 pounds after dropping a 10-2 major decision on Saturday to Linn-Mar freshman Malik DeBow finishing his inaugural high school season with a record of 37-11. Sigourney-Keota finished with a pair of place winners as senior Cade Molyneux (160) and Conner Reed (220) both finished sixth in their 1A weight classes, capping a year in which the Savage Cobras won 23 of 24 duals earning South Iowa Cedar League and sectional team titles along the way.
"Overall, we're building and we're getting better every day as a program," S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel said. "You come up here and it's highs and lows, kids that losing matches and kids that are place winners. In the overall picture, we're a quality program looking for more quality. You can't say enough about someone who leaves here with some hardware. It's effort and we didn't lost a single match up here due to a lack of effort. That's a building block to a successful program."
Davis County freshman Emmitt Newton also led Wells Fargo Arena with hardware on Saturday after claiming a fourth-place medal in Class 2A at 106 pounds. Newton pinned Sergeant-Bluff Luton sophomore Ethan Skoglund with 40 seconds left in a consolation semifinal before losing a tough 9-6 decision to West Liberty's Colin Cassidy in the third-place match, ending a 49-4 Newton's initial high school varsity wrestling season.
"The goal has to be to get even higher up that podium over the next three years," Newton said. "I'm just going to push myself to reach that goal. I expect a lot from myself. I expect to be standing at the top of that podium."