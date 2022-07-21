OTTUMWA – Sure, the Ottumwa Little League baseball teams have shown they have all the physical and fundamental skills necessary to compete at a high level.
For Nate Shilling, coach of Ottumwa's 11U All-Star squad, the secret to his team's success isn't that much of a secret at all.
"Honestly, I just have a good group of kids that love playing baseball," Shilling said. "They show up to practice with smiles on their faces. The whole time we're at a game, that dugout is not quiet. They're pumped to play."
That spirit seems to be the common thread that has woven together four state qualifying teams out of the unified Ottumwa Little League. Having secured District 7 tournament titles in 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U, Ottumwa will compete in the four Iowa State Little League baseball tournaments played at the four age levels of the sport leading to perhaps the biggest week that youth baseball in Ottumwa has experienced.
Over the next four days alone, Ottumwa will have five different teams competing to advance in postseason play with four Little League teams chasing the city's first state championship at tournaments played on opposite ends of the state while the Ottumwa 16-18 year-old Babe Ruth team will be competing in Albia at the Midwest Plains regional tournament. In Sioux City, both the Ottumwa 9U and 11U teams got their state tournaments under way at Pulaski Park with the 9U All-Stars facing local District 6 champion Morningside while the Ottumwa 11U team faced District 3 champion Johnston.
"Ottumwa Little League is always happy to play ball," Shilling said. "Good kids. Good teams. Good coaches."
The Ottumwa 9U and 11U squads will be looking to continue feeding off the success of each other, something that helped the teams secure their respective district titles earlier this month. The Ottumwa 11U squad was the first of the city's four teams to secure a district title, beating Davis County in their title game on the same night the Ottumwa's 9U team would play in their own district final.
"We got our ticket to go to state before they did. We were playing on two different fields and we just happened to finish our title game first," Shilling said. "When I found out the 9-year-olds were still playing, I told all the guys after we got done celebrating to go over and root for the 9-year-olds. They were all pumped up and rooting them on."
While Ottumwa's 9 and 11-year-olds are battling in their state tournaments up in Sioux City, the Ottumwa 10 and 12-year-old squads will be competing in their state tournaments in Davenport. The action gets underway this weekend with both Ottumwa teams facing the District 2 champions, the hosting district of the tournament, on Saturday with the 10U game starting at 3 p.m.
"They're all just one big group of kids that love to play baseball," Shilling said. "There's been a lot of fundraising that we've been doing to make these trips. Everyone of my parents have stepped up going door to door to businesses. It really has been a group effort."
