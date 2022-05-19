DES MOINES – Some athletes were brought to tears. Some screamed with excitement. Some collapsed into the field turf at Drake Stadium out of utter exhaustion.
Then there's Austin Fountain, Ottumwa's resilient senior that came all the way back from a torn ACL suffered less than eight months ago to return to the Iowa High School State Track and Field championship meet. What would Fountain have said, however, if someone would have told him eight months ago that he'd be walking out of Drake Stadium as a state track medal winner?
"Duh," Fountain said with a smile. "Honestly, back then, I thought I was going to be faster."
That confidence not only helped get Fountain back on the track, but back in the state meet as a qualifier for the second straight year in the Class 4A boys 400-meter hurdles. Fountain finished third in his heat and eighth overall in the race, crossing the finish line in 56.01 seconds bringing home his best state finish in his final individual race with only Saturday's sprint medley relay left for the OHS senior to run.
"There were a few weeks after I suffered my injury where I started to have some doubts," Fountain said. "Once I started doing my physical therapy and started seeing the results, I knew that I was going to be back at a high level. I just didn't know how high.
"It's unbelievable. I might go up there (in the stands) and cry a little bit."
Tears were certainly flowing just north of the big blue oval, where Pekin senior Kerrigan Pope brought home her second state medal finishing up her high school track and field career with a fourth-place finish in the 1A girls discus throw. Pope clinched her second medal after producing the sixth-best throw of the opening flights, then vaulted two spots with her first throw of the finals before finally reaching 126 feet and two inches on her very last throw of the day and the season.
"I've had the best support between my parents and my coaches," Pope said as the emotions washed over her. "I'm so proud. From where I came, this took a lot of hard work and little help from everyone else."
Pope built on the momentum created one day earlier by teammates Makenzie Dahlstrom, Audrey Fariss, Lauren Derscheid and Sarah Eubanks in securing a state championship for the Panthers in the 1A girls 4x800 relay. Dahlstrom, Fariss and Eubanks kept things rolling in the 4x400 relay prelims, qualifying for Saturday's championship race by finishing sixth in Friday's prelims producing a time with senior teammate Claire Roth of 4:12.42.
"It was definitely really exciting and a great feeling to be running with teammates that are state champions," Roth said. "I was up in the stands with Sarah's sister (Reanah) watching that 4x800 race and we were just freaking out. It was insane. It's the coolest thing I've ever seen."
Eubanks, who has never missed competing in either the state track or cross-country meets, hardly got any sleep on Thursday night. It wasn't so much for the excitement of winning the state title, but the face that Eubanks didn't want to risk it all being a dream.
"If I fell asleep, I was almost afraid I'd wake up and it wouldn't have really happened," Eubanks said. "I've never had a race at state where there wasn't someone in front of me to try and track down. It was only in our wildest dreams that we'd win a state championship. We just wanted to win a medal. Crossing the finish line in first place, it didn't really sink that our dream actually happened until we were hugging and crying on the infield after the race."
While the Pekin teammates celebrated another successful relay run following the 4x400 prelims, Ottumwa senior Lina Newland was smiling after being awarded a medal in the 4A girls high jump for the second straight year. Newland backed up her seventh-place showing last year with an eighth-place finish on Friday, reaching 16 feet and 6.25 inches on her very first jump of the competition.
"I don't think I was trusting myself. I was almost too scared to scratch, which is something you shouldn't do. You just trust in yourself and not even worried about the board," Newland said. "I may have placed higher last year, but I'm in much better physical and mental shape than I was in last year. It was a lot of work to get back here. I was lifting. I was running. I kept myself in as great a shape as I possibly could.
"I can handle this. I just finished high school, turning in my last assignment last night. To finish off high school track with another state medal makes it feel that much better."
The second part of state track and field's second day saw area athletes survive and thrive. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont freshman Molly Shafer, for one, had to bounce back quickly after stumbling on her final hurdle in her first state race, picking herself up to finish the 2A girls 100-meter low hurdle prelims 24th in 19.22 seconds.
"I felt like I was catching the girl in front of me and my foot just caught that last hurdle," Shafer said. "It took some time to get over that. I wasn't in the right mental space when I came over to compete in the high jump. I actually missed my first two warm-up jumps because of that."
When it was time for the jumps to count, however, Shafer was flawless clearing her first two jumps without a miss. Needing just two attempts to make it over the bar at 5-2, 5-4 and 5-6, Shafer vaulted her way into the bronze medal ultimately finishing third with career-best mark achieved on the biggest stage of high school track and field.
"I just had to tell myself that I had to move on. That trip on the hurdle was in the past," Shafer said. "Clearing that first jump was big. I just needed something to go right. I felt pretty good clearing 5-4. I moved back a step on my second attempt at 5-6 to pull it off."
Kelsey Pacha brought home not one, but two medals as part of a successful Friday afternoon for the Fairfield senior. After qualifying for the 3A girls 100-meter hurdle finals, finishing her prelim in 15.49 seconds, Pacha found herself competing and even briefly leading in both the long jump and 400-meter hurdles at the same time.
In the end, Pacha finished fifth in both events. After winning the second heat of the 400-meter hurdles in 1:05.5, Pacha returned to the long jump pit but never topped her early distance of 17-5.5 ultimately placing fifth in that event moving halfway to earning four medals in four state events with the shuttle hurdle and 100 hurdle finals scheduled for Saturday.
"It was definitely hard to come back and compete in the long jump after competing in such a hard race as the 400 hurdles, but I'm so thankful to be able to compete in both, that you really can't complain about it," Pacha said. "I just went out, got a good mark in the long jump, went out to run the 400 hurdles and whatever happened happened. I achieved my goal of 1:05.9 in the 400 hurdles.
"It feels great to come out here, compete and do my best in the events I'm here for."
Van Buren County junior Anthony Duncan brought home his own medal from the state track meet, finishing fifth in the 2A boys 400 hurdles in 55.62 seconds. Medals will also be coming to area athletes on Saturday after qualifying for finals on Friday with Davis County teammates Mayci White, Sydney Utt, Kaylea Hopkins and Clara Smith advancing to the girls 4x100 relay finals after finishing eighth in prelims in 51.13 while Molly and Kate Shafer will join Abby Jager and Lizzy Van Utrecht in qualifying eighth in 4:09.44 for Saturday afternoon's 2A girls 4x400 relay race.