DES MOINES – Mallory Lyon would have never believed she'd be finishing her senior season of track and field winning a medal at state.
Audrey Fariss still can't believe she, and others, can call herself a state champion.
"Someone will say 'state champs' to me and I'll turn around asking 'Who?' I still can't believe they're talking to me," Fariss said.
Fariss wanted to make sure the teammates that helped her become a state champion went out on a high note on Saturday. Running in the 1A girls 4x400 relay, Fariss joined senior teammates Mackenzie Dahlstrom, Sarah Eubanks and Claire Roth in producing a top-five finish in the event of the Iowa High School State Track and Field championship meet, closing out a successful three days for the Pekin Panthers that included three medal-winning performances produced by six different athletes, including the program's first-ever 4x800 relay state title earned on Thursday by Fariss, Dahlstrom, Eubanks and Lauren Derscheid.
Roth, Dahlstrom, Fariss and Eubanks teamed up to wrap up the season by crossing the finish line in 4:10.8, placing fifth in the 1A girls 4x400 race. Pekin finished in a tie for 13th overall with 19 points, matching Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival Wapello in the Class 1A team standings.
"It was weighing on me that I have to do good in this last race, because I don't get another chance to run with these girls," Fariss said. "That helped me and pushed me to make this a good one."
Many area athletes were motivated by the finality of competing on Saturday at the state track and field meet, the final day of competition for the entire season. Tears and hugs were shared by many teammates who competed together for the last time including Fairfield teammates Kelsey Pacha, Anna Dunlap, Maya Lane and Mallory Lyon who came together to finish third in the 3A girls shuttle hurdle relay in 1:06.23, less than half-a-second shy of catching defending state champion Clear Creek-Amana in the second and final heat of the finals.
Dunlap, who competed in four championship races on the final day of last season's state track meet, could barely hold back her emotions are the Fairfield senior tearfully reflected on what she and her teammates have accomplished, guiding the Trojans to consecutive top-15 finishes in Class 3A. Fairfield, like Pekin, finished the state meet with 19 points and a tie for 13th place.
"Shuttle hurdle will always have a very special place in my heart. We've all worked really hard," Dunlap said. "More than just running with each other, we just love being together. It's going to be hard to say goodbye."
Lane, like Fariss, was the only runner on a state medal-winning relay team that will be returning next year. Like Fariss, Lane credited her senior teammates for pushing her while also wiping away tears on Saturday.
"It's going to be really hard for me. My teammates so far have all been seniors," Lane said. "I know next year I'm going to have a whole-new crew and we're all going to have to push each other. It'll never be the same as it has been during my first two years with this program. These seniors have been great role models.
Lyon, who will graduate with Pacha and Dunlap, talked about how much her senior teammates pushed her to achieve something she felt was perhaps unattainable not that long ago.
"Even last year, if you would have asked me if I would have finished my season like this, I never would have believed you," Lyon said. "I couldn't have asked for anything better. It's such a special way to wrap up the season."
The Fairfield boys also wrapped up the season finishing in the top 20 as a team, scoring 14 total points to place 19th overall in the 3A boys standings. River Patterson secured three state medals for the Trojans, joining Tallon Bates, Connor and Aiden Lyons in a fourth-place run of 1:34.86 in the 3A boys sprint medley before closing out his senior season with a sixth-place run in the 3A boys 200-meter finals, crossing the finish line in 22.47 seconds.
"Honestly, I wasn't expecting to win a state title. I just wanted to beat a kid or two and run my personal best," Patterson said. "I'm happy to come out of here with medals in all three events I participated in. You're out here competing with these monsters that are setting records all over the place. It's pretty crazy."
Pacha also maxed out on state medals, winning four in four events this year at the state meet. After anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay, Pacha closed out her Fairfield track career finishing fourth in the 100-low hurdles in 15.31 seconds.
"I just went out and ran in that final race. The less stress I put on myself, the better I run," Pacha said. "It was my last race. I just went out and gave it all I could. It's rewarding to be up here competing with teammates. I can't even explain how it feels."
While all the action throughout the final day of the state track meet was going on, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates Lizzy Van Utrecht, Kate and Molly Shafer were resting up after opening the day finishing 21st with Ruth E. Gutch in the 2A girls sprint medley relay in 1:55.96. The Shafer sisters and Van Utrecht would return to the track for the final race of the day, running with Abby Jager to a fifth-place finish in the 2A girls 4x400 relay in 4:07.01 vaulting EBF into 25th place in 2A with a South Central Conference-leading 10 points scored in the state meet.
"It was crazy. We had about seven hours between races, which actually worked out well for us," Van Utrecht said. "We went back to our hotel room, iced down and got some rest. We needed it."
Davis County, the SCC team champions, briefly caught EBF in the team standings of 2A. Clara Smith followed a fourth-place run in the 2A girls 100-meter dash in 12.66 seconds by anchoring the Mustangs to eighth place in the 2A girls 4x100 relay in 51.72 seconds, earning medals for Mayci White, Sydney Utt and Mustang senior Kaylea Hopkins.
"I was pretty nervous going into the day. I wanted to push for more and I wouldn't have been to do it without my teammates," Smith said. "They were the people that pushed me to do the things that I did. I was pretty emotional after running the open 100, but being able to get Kaylea a medal really motivated me to do the best I could.
"I'm so proud of everyone. I'm speechless. It's such a rewarding feeling."
The Ottumwa track and field season also came to a conclusion on Saturday. After earning his one and only state track medal on Friday finishing eighth in the 4A boys 400-meter hurdles, Austin Fountain closed out his high school track career running with Cooper Derby, Luke Graeve and Mason Farrington in a 16th-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 4A boys sprint medley relay as the teammates produced a final time of 1:37.07.
"Having these guys around me means everything to me," Fountain said. "I've ran with them for three years. They're all juniors. This being my last race with them is tough because I know I'm not going to get to run with them again. I'll be out here next year watching them grow and watching them be the best they can be."