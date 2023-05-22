State track and field: Duncan surges to title

DES MOINES — In his first bid for a state championship, Anthony Duncan lost the race the finish line.
One day later, the Van Buren County senior wasn't about to get beat out in a sprint for a title.
Despite a slow start, Duncan found the burst needed to get catch up with Iowa Falls-Alden junior Jaden Damiano as both runners made their way to the stretch run of the 2A boys 400-meter hurdles. With the win in sight, Duncan dashed ahead of Damiano to win by less than a second producing his best time in the race in 54.97 becoming the first state track champion since Brock Caves won the same event in 2008.
"I really did want to break his school record, but just being able to have my name right up there next to his as a state champion means a lot," Duncan said. "We don't have a lot of state champions at Van Buren County. I think there's only bee a few state champions in the last 25 years.
"I've put in the work. This is something I felt like I should be able to get if everything went right for me."
