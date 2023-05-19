DES MOINES — Anna Hadley would have been thrilled if she could brought home a medal and, maybe, even a spot on the podium for the second straight day inside Drake Stadium with a top-three finish in her second straight throwing event.
Winning a state championship? That never really crossed the mind of the Pekin freshman entering the second day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet.
"I did not come in here expecting to win this," Hadley said. "I thought it would be (Bishop Garrigan senior) Audi (Crooks) or (English Valleys junior) Kennedy (Axmear) would win it. I've gone against Kennedy all season and she always wins."
Not on Friday. Axmear's finish throw of 131 feet and two inches would have been good enough to beat everyone else in the Class 1A girls state discus field, but it was not good enough to beat the first throw of the championship flight by Hadley who saved her best throw of her freshman year for the perfect time reaching 134 feet and 10 inches, claiming a state championship to close out her first varsity high school track and field season.
"That's pretty great that I could win a state championship as a freshman," Hadley said. "Hopefully, I can do it again over the next three years. That would be amazing."
Hadley had already earned a state medal in her very first event on Thursday, even earning a place on the podium in the middle of Drake Stadium by finishing third in the 1A girls shot put. The Pekin freshman posted a personal-best throw of 39-1.75 to place third overall in the event, finishing within five feet of Crooks who won the 1A girls shot put state title for the third straight year.
On Thursday night, after bringing home the third-place medal, Hadley's Pekin teammates, in jest, presented the freshman with a very lofty challenge.
"We were all joking around with her and told her she should just go out there and win the discus title," Pekin senior Claire Roth said. "We knew she was ranked well going in, but we were kind of laughing about it. We knew there were some great athletes ahead of her."
Roth, Audrey Fariss, Sabrina and Lilly Reneker were given the news of Hadley's state title moments after scoring a top-10 finish for the Panther girls in the 4x200 relay. Moments after the Renekers, Fariss and Chloe Glosser placed ninth in the distance medley in 4:19.85, the Pekin 4x200 team matched that relay finish coming home ninth in 1:48.24.
In between the ninth-place runs on the blue oval, however, Hadley made her state championship-winning throw. Hadley gradually improved with each of her throws in the second flight, going from 114-3 to 121-2 and 123-6 easily qualifying for the finals.
Axmear held the lead over Hadley heading into the championship flight with a throw of 127-11. It didn't take long for Hadley, however, to take over the lead as the first thrower to send a discus over 130 feet coming within two inches of reaching the 135-foot mark.
"I knew right away I was in the lead. It just felt great," Hadley said of what proved to be her championship-winning throw. "I still felt like Kennedy would top it. She throws 133 and she was slowing building up."
Axmear, however, did not top her throw of 127-11 heading into the final throws of competition. On the very last throw, with Hadley still in front, Axmear sent her best toss of the day down the field.
"I thought it was going past 134," Hadley said.
It did not. The discus landed two inches beyond 131 feet, still three feet short of Hadley's top throw clinching the championship for the Pekin freshman.
"Anything you could think of from happiness to dumbfounded," Hadley said of her immediate feelings after winning a state championship. "It was crazy."
Hadley's championship-winning discus throw and third-place throw in the shot put has also put Pekin in contention to challenge for the 1A girls state team title heading into Saturday. Kayse Miller tacked on a point by tying for seventh in the 1A girls high jump, clearing the bar at five feet even, as the Panthers head into the final day of the state track and field meet with 21 total points sitting in second place three points behind AGWSR.
"It's huge whenever you have a teammate win a state championship," Fariss said. "It just goes to show that you can do that. If someone you practice with every day can do it, why can't you?
"We're just having fun and not overstressing ourselves," Roth added. "When we come out here, we're enjoying this. We're soaking this all in. Without all that anxiety, the results are showing off really well."
Hadley wasn't the only area freshman to shine at state in her first year of throwing. Ottumwa freshman Delilah Subsin earned her first state medal on Friday morning, finishing fourth in the Class 4A girls shot put with a toss of 39-1.75, matching Hadley's throw from Thursday in the 1A competition, bringing the second throwing medal home for the Bulldogs after senior Jordan Pauls placed eighth on Thursday in the 4A girls discus with a throw of 119-2.
Madelyn Houk wrapped up the Ottumwa girls track and field season on Friday, making her third straight appearance in the 4A girls long jump. The Bulldog senior finished out her prep track and field career with a 15th-place finish at state reaching 16 feet and 3.5 inches on her first attempt.
"I appreciate the fact that I could qualify to compete here and have my last jump here at state," Houk said. "I'm proud of our two throwers. Jordan and I have been teammates for so long. She really deserved that medal."
The Ottumwa boys finished 23rd in the Class 4A boys 4x200 relay. Brock Brinegar, Luke Graeve, Javen Rominger and Mason Farrington posted a time of 1:32.69 in an event that was anything but a certainty for the Bulldog teammates to compete in after finishing fourth last Thursday at a rainy Norwalk state-qualifying meet.
"I was pretty eager playing the waiting game last week to see if we'd get in," Graeve said. "It felt like the conditions were all in our favor coming into the day. I felt like we had a chance to run really well.
"It means a lot to get to run here one more time," Farrington added. "I love this track. It feels amazing being out here. It's such a great honor to be here. To share it with these great guys is a great feeling."
Four more athletes from Wapello County worked to bring home medals in the Class 2A boys distance medley on Friday afternoon. Isaac Lett, Montana Rupe, Archer Metcalf and Gavin Van Veen battled through a tough heat to finish fifth overall in 3:37.17.
"We were pretty far behind at one point, but being in that first lane allows you cut in even faster," Metcalf said. "I just about got tripped up in the turn near the scoreboard. All of sudden, I found myself out in front in the heat heading for home. I knew once I got the baton to Gavin, he'd be able to do his thing."
Other area placewinners on Friday at the state track and field meet included Van Buren County junior Tyler Stoltz, who tied for seventh in the 2A boys high jump clearing the bar at 6-1. Albia sophomore Ryan Little tied for 13th, clearing 6-1 in more attempts, while the Blue Demons finished 11th in the boys distance medley in 3:40.47.
Action continued Friday night at the state track and field championships as the Courier went to press. The three-day state meet wraps with a full day of finals at Drake Stadium on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.