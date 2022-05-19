DES MOINES – Lauren Derscheid, Makenzie Dahlstrom and Sarah Eubanks got their final state track and field championship meet off to a winning start on Thursday.
The Pekin senior teammates passed 10 teams over the final three legs of the Class 1A girls 4x800 relay race, winning their first state championship in their first race of the meet. Teaming with Audrey Fariss, the Panther seniors broke 10 minutes in the race for the first time making a 26-second improvement to win the race edging South Winnesheik by 0.91 seconds crossing the finish line in 9:55.02.
Eubanks added a 14th-place finish in the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 1:01.47. Lauren Steigleder, making her state track debut for the Panthers, finished 16th in the 3,000-meter run breaking 12 minutes in the race for the first time with a personal-best mark of 11:40.65.
Kerrigan Pope opened her final state track meet for Pekin, finishign 13th in the shot put with a throw of 33-10.5. Pope will be looking to contend for a state title in the 1A girls discus throw on Friday morning while Fariss, Derscheid, Dahlstrom and Eubanks return to the track looking to qualify in the 1A girls 4x400 relay finals on Friday afternoon.
Ottumwa senior Mason Farrington got his state track meet slate underway on Thursday, producing a 13th-place finish in the 4A boys 200-meter dash in 22.85 seconds and a 17th-place finish in the 400 meters. After improving by nearly a quarter-of-a-second from his state-qualifying time one week earlier in the 200, Farrington dropped nearly half-a-second in the 400 crossing the finish line in 51.77 seconds.
Eve Rust closed out a successful freshman season competing for the Ottumwa girls track and field team, matching her career-high in the high jump crossing the bar for the third time this season at five feet ultimately placing in a tie for 12th in the 4A girls state competition. Rust first cleared five feet last month to win the title at Ottumwa's lone home meet, the Don Newell Invitational.
The Fairfield girls track and field team opened action at state on Thursday qualifying for the Class 3A shuttle hurdle relay final for the second straight year. Anna Dunlap, Maya Lane, Mallory Lyon and Kelsey Pacha qualified for the finals in the 3A shuttle hurdle relay, posting the second-fastest preliminary time in 1:06.31 and will look to make a run at their own state championship on Saturday afternoon in the event.
Dunlap also ran in the 3A girls 200-meter dash, finishing 14th in the prelims despite finishing in a personal-best time of 27-seconds flat. River Patterson nearly claimed his own state championship for the Trojan boys, finishing third in the 400-meter 3A dash in 49.65 seconds less than a second shy of Washington's state champion Elijah Morris.
Patterson will have another chance to run for a state title on Saturday after qualifying fifth in the 3A boys 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 22.74 seconds during Thursday's preliminary races. Kaidyn Mickels, Ben Boatright, Dallen Rippey and Gavin Van Veen added a 23rd-place finish for Fairfield in the 3A boys 4x800 relay, teaming up to produce a time of 8:41.62.
The Davis County Mustang stampede to state began on Thursday with a dash to Saturday's championship race in the 2A girls 100-meter dash by sophomore Clara Smith in 13.08 seconds. Smith's teammate and friend, Caden VanLaningham, finished 17th in the 100-meter dash prelims in 13.32 seconds and 14th in the 200-meter dash prelims in 27.43 seconds.
Kallie Greiner finished 15th for the Davis County girls in the 2A long jump, reaching 16-0.25 on her second attempt. Brody Humphrey, Mark Shirley, Collin Patterson and Carson Shively produced a time of 8:36.57 for the Davis County boys in the 4x800 relay, finishing with the 17th-fastest time in the 2A championship race.
Cardinal sophomore Isaac Left produced a pair of top-15 runs for the Comet boys in the 2A afternoon session, finishing 13th in the 200-dash prelims in 23.21 seconds and 15th in the 100-dash prelims in 11.67. Griffin Greiner, the state runner-up last year in the long jump, finishing 15th on Thursday for Cardinal battling his way back from an injury earlier in the season to qualify for state before reaching 20-3 at Drake Stadium.
Alec Rachford added a 16th-place throw for the Cardinal boys in the 2A shot put, reaching 45-11.75. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont sophomore Jesse Corneilson reaching 19-3.5 competing for the Rockets in the 2A boys long jump while Lizzy Van Utrecht finished 10th for the EBF girls on Thursday in the 2A girls 400-meter dash, posting a time of 1:01.34.
The Albia girls, coming off an emotional state-qualifying run in the heat and humidity of last Thursday's regional meet in Eddyville, finished 20th in the 4x800 relay as Ellie Martin, Avery Major, Serene Thompson and Abby George produced a run of 10:36.86. Paige Kester finished 24th for the Lady Dees in the 2A girls shot put, reaching 31 feet and three inches.
Van Buren county junior Anthony Duncan finished 13th in the 2A boys 400-meter dash in 51.46 seconds. Twin Cedars junior Rylee Duncan finished 13th in the 1A girls long jump, reaching 15-8.5.