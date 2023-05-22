DES MOINES — First, it was the run to the state volleyball tournament in the fall where they made the deepest run in program history to the state semifinals.
Then, there was the winter and the run to the state basketball tournament for the first time in over 50 years clinched with a memorable triple-overtime win in the regional finals.
On Saturday, yet another sports season came to an end in spectacular fashion for the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rockets. This time, EBF closed out the year with four runners waiving state championship flags standing on top of the podium after winning one of the season's final races.
Abby Jager and Lizzy Van Utrecht set the table for sophomore sisters Kate and Molly Shafer in the Class 2A girls 4x400 relay final. Kate Shafer passed Denver sophomore Hailey Homan around the first turn of the third leg, giving the EBF team a lead they would not relinquish with Molly Shafer's anchor leg of 57.419 seconds allowed the Rockets to hold off Natalie Demai down the stretch as the Rockets set the new school record crossing the finish line in 3:56.7.
"When I saw Kate take the lead, in mind that was it. We had it won," Van Utrecht said. "It's just amazing.
"Both Abby and Lizzie put me in great position going into my leg of the race," Kate Shafer added. "I was just a little bit behind (Homan), but I was very close. I just had to sprint a little harder to get past her. That's about as hard as I've run any race. I just tried to focus on getting the baton to Molly. That's all I was focused on."
