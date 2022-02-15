IOWA CITY – It may have been the last day of the boys high school swimming season in the state of Iowa on Saturday.
In many ways, it felt much more like the start of something big for the Ottumwa Bulldogs. The final lap of the season, swam by freshman Cameron Manary, served as something of a springboard for the 2022-23 season and beyond for the Ottumwa swim team.
"That was a low 22-second 50 freestyle. It almost could have been a 21-second swim," Ottumwa head boys swimming coach Cherie Langland said. "You look at that time and you start thinking about what that time could look like next year."
Manary, who returned to swimming this year opening the season swimming 23.77 in the 50-yard freestyle during Ottumwa's opening dual against West Des Moines Valley, finished his freshman season on Saturday swimming a 22.23-second freestyle anchor leg of the 200 medley relay.
That time is less than a second off both Ottumwa's school (21.64) and pool (21.89) records owned by Kevin Kretz. Ironically, Kretz watched on Saturday from the University of Iowa Wellness and Recreation Center as the Bulldogs wrapped up the season competing at state for the fifth consecutive year and shared some time talking with the young man that may very well break his records sometime over the next three seasons.
"He was super excited for me. Kevin's always super nice to everyone and is positive for me," Manary said. "I think it's definitely possible (to break the 50 freestyle records). It just takes a lot of hard work and effort."
The 50-free anchor by Manary lifted Ottumwa to a 21st-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Nathan Calhoun, Ashton Gevock, Luis Garcia and Manary took nearly a second off their state-qualifying time of 1:43.6, finishing the opening race on Saturday in 1:42.87.
"I had great goals in mind for that medley relay. I wanted all four of those swimmers to all go faster and wanted their overall time to be faster, but knowing Cameron's story, I really wanted him to hit 22 seconds," Langland said. "Cameron just came back to swimming after years of being away. Getting a taste of this, being able to swim at the state meet in his first year back in the sport, he knows what kind of success he can have if he continues to put in the work."
Three of Ottumwa's four state swimmers will be back next year and the year after that with Manary and Gevock making it to state as freshmen while Calhoun was back leading the Bulldogs out to the pool on Saturday for his second trip to state in two seasons. The sophomore from Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont not only led Ottumwa to the first lane of the first heat, but led off swimming a 27.92-second backstroke to open the medley relay.
"It was a lot less nerve-racking going out there for a state swim this year. That experience last year allowed me to be a lot more calm going into this year's meet," Calhoun said. "It did scare me a little bit more being out in front on the march out to the race. Last year, I was right in the middle of the pack of swimmers going out for the 200 free relay. This time, I was the first one in. I messed up my dive a little bit, but we all ended up doing well."
Both Gevock and Garcia swam on Friday in preliminary races with Gevock finishing 24th in his high school state swimming debut. The son of current OHS swimming assistant coach and record holder, Joe Gevock, lowered his time in the 100-yard breaststroke on Friday posting a career-best time of 1:01.64 putting the Bulldog freshman 2.29 seconds behind the school record time of 59.35 seconds swam in 2005 by Jesse Lawrence going into his sophomore season.
"It was probably the biggest meet that I've swam in. I was a little nervous once I got up there on the starting blocks," Gevock said. "Once I dove into the water, all those nerves went away. I'm excited for next year. I'm definitely going to be shooting for that record. It'd be great to join my dad up there on that board."
While Gevock was just shy of his 28.56-second pace set in the opening lap of Friday's preliminary race on Saturday, where Gevock swam a 28.84-second leg of the medley relay, Garcia made impressive strides in his 50-yard butterfly leg after a somewhat disappointing swim in Friday's 100-yard butterfly. With hopes of challenging the school record of 50.74 seconds set by Dusty Rhoads in 2005, Garcia failed to even break his personal-best swim of 53.1 seconds in the event as the transfer student from Spain finished 20th overall last Friday in 53.51 during his introduction to the Iowa High School state swimming meet.
"It just was not my day. I don't know what happened, but it wasn't my best time," Garcia said. "Maybe I was nervous. Maybe something went wrong. I was pretty excited to swim, but something happened and I didn't swim my best."
Garcia returned on Saturday, finishing with his fastest 50-yard butterfly of his state debut with a 23.88-second split in the third leg of the 200 medley. That left Manary who raced up and down the pool saving the best for last with a 50 freestyle that may just be the appetizer to a smorgasbord of record-setting swims in the years to come.
"We've absolutely talked about what these performances could do for us going into next year. We've got a very talented group of younger swimmers coming in. Jonathan Miller, who is coming in next year and swimming with the three returning qualifiers, can only make our relays faster. These guys are only going to get stronger and faster. The sky's the limit. It's just so exciting to imagine the possibilities."