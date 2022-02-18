DES MOINES – He's not Carter Isley. He's not Aden Reeves.
In 24 hours, however, Carter Anderson put his name along side the young men that have brought a state wrestling championship back home to Albia. The Blue Demon senior clinched his place in the 113-pound title match on Friday, holding off Burlington-Notre Dame freshman Kaiden Dietzenbach in the second battle to the wire between the Class 2A grapplers in the span of 10 days.
After edging Dietzenbach last Tuesday in the regional duals, earning a 6-4 win during Albia's 37-33 regional dual loss to the Nikes, Anderson was able to secure another last-minute takedown in the rematch on Friday inside Wells Fargo Arena. After gaining the scoring position with 29 seconds left, snapping a 1-1 tie, Anderson literally hung on as time ran out clinching the 3-1 win and a match with defending state champion Kade Blume on Saturday night for the Class 2A 113-pound state wrestling title.
"That was probably the deepest tight waist (lock) of my life. I was not letting go for one second," Anderson said. "I wasn't going to let what happened at regionals happen again. I didn't want him to create a scramble. I didn't even want him to move. I just wanted him to sit.
"I've worked my whole life, so many close calls, so many one-point matches ever since I was 4-years-old. I finally broke through when I was in seventh grade, made the state tournament, made the finals and lost by one. That's been eating away at me every since. I've been wanting to get back there so much. I've had some rough years and lost some matches I shouldn't have lost. When I won that scramble and got that last takedown, my only thought was that I was not going to let this go."
Anderson is one of seven area wrestlers that will place in this year's state wrestling tournament. That group includes Ottumwa teammates Trevor Summers and Ashton Grace as both Bulldog grapplers bounced back from quarterfinal-round losses on Friday to pick up dominant second-round consolation wins.
Grace, a freshman, clinched a spot in the top eight of the 106-pound weight class of 3A with an 8-0 major decision secured against Mason City junior Kale DiMarco after being pinned in the quarterfinals by second-seeded Bettendorf freshman Timothy Koester. Grace (37-10) will wrestle Linn-Mar freshman Malik DeBow (27-15) for seventh place on Saturday after suffering a first-period fall against Carlisle freshman Aiden Serrano in a third-round consolation match.
Summers, meanwhile, had to bounce back quickly after dropping a 10-0 major decision to Southeast Polk junior Harrison Gibson in the 182-pound 3A quarterfinals. Less than two hours later, Summers needed less than two minutes to secure his second trip to the podium in two years, pinning Pleasant Valley junior Rusty Van Wetzinga in a rematch of last weekend's district championship match.
Summers added a 6-5 win West Des Moines Valley junior Chase Hutchinson on Friday night in a third-round consolation match. The Ottumwa senior, now 43-2 on his senior season, will finish in the top six at state this season and could finish as high as third with two consolation-round wins on Saturday. Summers faces Fort Dodge senior Ben Egli (33-13) in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.
Davis County freshman Emmitt Newton will also wrestle in the 2A consolation semifinals after scoring two wins on Friday at 106 pounds. Other area wrestlers competing for places at state on Saturday included Sigourney-Keota teammates Cade Molyneux (160) and Conner Reed (220) as well as Moravia senior Dalton Ervin (106) in Class 1A.