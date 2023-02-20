DES MOINES — The last time Paul Ballard and Skyler Young had battled on a mat, the clock was about to strike midnight inside a tightly-packed Albia junior high school gymnasium.
Three weeks later, the stage was much bigger as the top two heavyweights in the South Central Conference met on their road to the podium at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament. Ballard was able to get the best of Young to close out Friday afternoon's Class 2A session in the closest match-up yet between wrestlers from two schools separated by 15 miles, escaping in the second period to earn a 1-0 decision for the Albia junior over the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior.
"It was definitely fun," Ballard said. "I knew we were both going to place, but you want to win the match and place a little higher. I'm happy to be here and getting to go against Skyler again was a lot of fun."
Ballard and Young ultimately finished as two of the five area wrestlers to place in the 2023 state wrestling tournament. Emmitt Newton, another SCC grappler, matched Ballard in placing fifth in his weight class in Class 2A receiving a medical forfeit on Saturday from Hampton-Dumont-CAL junior Jayson Stevens to finish off a 43-4 sophomore season at Davis County.
Like Ballard and Young, Newton ran into a familiar foe at state on Friday after advancing to the state semifinals for the first time. Matched up with longtime wrestling partner Carter West of Burlington-Notre Dame, Newton found himself in a dead-even battle for over seven minutes as both wrestlers were only able to manage escapes against each other in regulation while spending most of the first three periods and first overtime period locked up looking for an opening to score a decisive takedown.
"It's fun knowing that I'm sharing this stage with someone I know," West said. "It also sucks because he is someone I know and someone I've been working with for eight years. It was just a hard match to wrestle."
Ultimately, the two longtime friends would battle for eight minutes without either wrestler being able to score a takedown. West would win 3-1, earning the benefit of a stalling call on Newton along with an escape in the first 30-second tiebreaker period forcing Newton to look for more than just a matching escape to keep his state championship dreams alive.
"It changed things a lot for me when they called me for stalling," Newton said. "Being down two points, I knew I was going to need to take a shot. I needed to either get out and get a shot (for a takedown) in just 30 seconds or try to go for the (tying) reversal."
Newton suffered a disappointing consolation-round loss to Webster City freshman Linden Phetxoumphone, losing by fall with 1:03 left in the match after taking a 3-0 lead into the final period on Saturday. Despite falling short of the state title, Newton has now placed in the top five at state in each of his first two seasons of high school wrestling for the Mustangs.
"It feels good to get back to the podium again this year," Newton said. "I know I can win a state title. There's still more work that needs to be done."
Ballard feels the same way, having established a perfect record in the regular season before finishing his 52-3 junior season with a 5-2 win over Columbus/WMU junior Russel Coil in the 2A fifth-place match. Carter Isley, who won two state championships for the Blue Demons, sees championship potential in Ballard having coached him throughout this past season.
"Both Slater (Poe) and I work with him a lot, but it's Paul that's been putting in the work showing up every day to weight lift at 6 a.m. He's the one that has been practicing hard and showing up with a great mindset. We're just trying to help him sharpen the sword a little bit," Isley said. "The biggest thing I told him after some of these tough losses he's suffered is that the sun would come up the next day. It's going to be another day. I knew he could flush and go after the next opponent.
"He's already talking about getting better. He's look at more summer work, competing in freestyle and greco. He just wants to take it to another level. I'm going to try and do the best job I can do to make sure he gets there."
Sigourney-Keota had two wrestlers that reached the podium as part of the Class 1A portion of the state wrestling tournament, including sophomore Reanah Utterback who became the second female wrestler to place in the boys state tournament. Like Megan Black for EBF in 2014, Utterback placed eighth in 1A at 106 pounds finishing the tournament losing 4-0 to Riverside, Oakland sophomore Davis Bramman on Saturday closing out a 37-11 season.
"You never want to say 'next year, next year' because it may or may not happen," S-K head wrestling coach Cody Van Den Heuvel said. "Still, the confidence level is very high that she can make even more history over the next two years."
Utterback's senior teammate, Jack Clarahan, would become the highest-finishing placewinner at this year's state wrestling tournament. After suffering a 9-8 second-round loss on Wednesday, coming within a second of keeping his 170-pound state championship hopes alive, Clarahan bounced back to win his final four matches including a 5-2 win over Earlham junior Ryan Stiles and a 14-4 major decision over Don Bosco senior Jacob Thiry finishing his senior season with a record of 45-3.
"There's an unwritten story about the guy who gets third being the toughest guy in the tournament," Van Den Huevel said. "If you've never been in that position to lose, then come back and win, it's the hardest thing you'll ever do."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.