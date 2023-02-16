OTTUMWA — It's already been a special postseason for Braylon Griffiths.
On Wednesday, it got a little more special. Four days after claiming his first regional title, receiving the championship medal from his father and coach Eric Griffiths, the Ottumwa junior achieved a milestone while advancing to the 152-pound quarterfinals in the Class 3A portion of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament.
Griffiths rolled to an 11-4 win over North Scott senior Illias Louck, improving to 44-5 on the season while moving within one of earning a place on the podium with a top-eight finish. Griffiths became the third Ottumwa wrestler this season to reach 100 career wins with the victory, joining junior teammate Daltin Doud who earned his 100th win during an Iowa Alliance dual with Des Moines East and Jasmine Luedtke who won her 100th career match during a 33-0 season that ended by winning the 115-pound Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championship.
"It's great to see all the hard work I've put in really paying off," Griffiths said. "It's just a matter of believing in myself. Confidence is huge. I'm confident that, every shot I take, I'm going to score. I've always had a goal of making it to the podium at state. We'll see what happens from here. I'm just taking it one match at a time."
Ottumwa sophomore Ashton Grace will need two straight wins to be able to place at state for the second time in as many seasons. Leading 2-0 after one period against Spencer senior Gabe Cauthron, Grace got caught in a reversal and was pinned just over a minute into the second period ending the hopes of Grace to battle for a state championship in Class 3A at 113 pounds.
"I've been on both sides of these type of matches. You see kids earn some great wins, but you also see kids lose some tough matches," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "Ashton's had a great season. He's run into a couple of tough wrestlers during this postseason. You just have to learn from it and do something about it."
Griffiths became the sixth area wrestler to advance into the state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday. In Class 2A, Albia teammates Justin Keller and Brodie Conner were able to advance within three wins of a state title as Keller earned another thrilling win this season, edging Forest City senior Alex Beaty 4-3 in a 145-pound second-round match while Conner pinned Estherville Lincoln Central sophomore Wes Martin in 1:55 to move on to the 132-pound quarterfinals for the Blue Demons.
Paul Ballard could not join Keller and Conner in the quarterfinals as the Albia junior heavyweight was pinned 29 seconds into the third and final period against AP-GC junior Trent Cakerice after opening a 4-0 lead midway through the second period. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Skyler Young, who has battled Ballard multiple times this season, lost a 3-1 decision in overtime to Dike-New Hartford senior Wil Textor joining Ballard and Fairfield junior Brandon Brinkschroeder in the second-round consolation portion of the 2A state heavyweight tournament.
Brinkschroeder's Trojan teammate, Cael McCabe, also lost a second-round 2A state tournament match on Wednesday falling 5-0 to Monticello junior Jonah Luensman at 113 pounds. Albia senior Wyatt Stewart lost the wildest match of the day, falling 20-16 to Mount Vernon junior Klayten Perreault coming up short in his bid to join Davis County sophomore Emmitt Newton in the 106-pound 2A quarterfinals.
Centerville senior Jax Mosley suffered the toughest break of the opening day at state, suffering an injury late in a 9-5 first-round win over Grinnell junior Maxwell Mintle at 152 pounds. As a result, Mosley was forced to forfeit his 2A second-round match with Vinton-Shellsburg's top-ranked senior Cooper Sanders leaving Mosley's status for the rest of the tournament in question heading into Thursday.
