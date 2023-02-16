Weather Alert

...Snow expanding early this morning over southern and central Iowa... .Snow will become widespread over southern and central Iowa over the next several hours and continue through the morning hours. The peak snowfall rates around or greater than an inch per hour will be from 5am to 11am over central Iowa. Breezy winds from the north causing blowing snow along with these snow rates will cause visibilities under a mile, which will coincide with the morning rush hour. Plan extra time for a slower than normal morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Breezy winds from the north are likely to produce areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. * WHERE...Much of southern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel is likely to be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest snowfall rates are expected during this morning's rush hour. Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility and allow extra time to reach your destination during a slower than normal morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&