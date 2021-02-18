DES MOINES — Trevor Summers is still standing in his bid for a state championship.
The media center wastebasket at Wells Fargo Arena? Not so much.
Summers could hardly contain his excitement, almost literally, after securing a takedown with less than three seconds to go in his debut match at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament. The all-or-nothing move in the dying seconds lifted Summers to the 170-pound quarterfinals with a thrilling 3-2 win over Cedar Falls junior Ryler Barnett in a battle of top-10 juniors that battled to the end in a grueling six-minute 3A first round match.
"All the years dreaming of being here, I always knew it was going to be tough matches here. It's the best kids in the state competing for that No. 1 spot," Summers said moments after dealing with Barnett and a post match upset stomach. "It was a great match. I knew it would be a tough match. Everyone here is tough competition. To get that takedown at the end and win that tough match shows that I deserve to be here."
Summers (44-5) will be joined in the quarterfinal round of the 3A state wrestling tournament by junior teammate Corbin Grace. Like Summers, Grace found the winning moves in the third period to earn a victory in his state debut, answering a tying takedown by Cedar Rapids Prairie junior Hunter Kalous with a tiebreaking reversal and a near fall that clinched a 7-2 win in a 113-pound opening-round match.
"It was pretty nerve-racking. When I walked out on the mat, I could feel the butterflies in my stomach," Grace said. "I like to feel out the person. I could feel early on that we were pretty much even, so I knew it was going to be a good match."
Grace avoided giving up the first points in an early scramble with Kalous before working his way to a takedown with 45 seconds left in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Kalous (15-2) was caught and taken down 13 seconds into the final period, tying the match at 2-2.
With Grace down on the mat, the instruction from the Prairie coaches tipped off the Bulldog junior to make his winning move.
"I heard his coaches say 'cut him.' When he started to cut me, I saw his leg there," Grace said. "I took that chance, hit that double and he was already on his side. I just had to hook in my leg, cross-body him and get my three nearfall points."
It was a poised move by Grace, who like Summers wrestled like big-match veteran while debuting on the state's biggest wrestling stage.
"Corbin wrestled well. Trevor didn't give up. Those were two big wins," Ottumwa head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh said. "The goal is to win that first one, then you're done for the day and can go rest. They're both wrestling well. I like the way both guys are wrestling moving forward, which is the goal now. Just keep going. Corbin looked calm out there, Trevor knew exactly where he was at the end of his match. The opponents are going to be tough for both moving forward. They're both going to have to continue to wrestle well."
Grace and Summers are the last two Ottumwa wrestlers left to compete in this year's state tournament. Freshmen teammates Jasmine Luedtke and Braylon Griffiths both closed their first seasons as varsity wrestlers with two losses at state as each were pinned in the first period in the opening round.
Griffiths (34-10) dropped a 14-3 major decision in the 132-pound wrestlebacks to Cedar Rapids Kennedy freshman Colin Falck. Luedtke, the fourth all-time female state wrestling qualifier, saw her 29-16 freshman season for OHS end after being pinned by Dallas Center-Grimes junior Luke Stover at 106 pounds.
"I'm really proud of myself for qualifying this year," Luedtke said. "I know it's really hard, especially competing as a girl for a spot in the boys state tournament. I overcame that. It was a little bit tougher here. It was nerve-racking. It's such a big arena and I knew everyone would be watching, but that didn't stop me from wanting to come out and wrestle."
Speaking of history, Centerville senior Matthew Lewis (33-4) began his quest for a historic fourth straight state championship on Thursday needing just 37 seconds to pin Grinnell senior Andres Cantillo. Three wins from history, Lewis will face West Delaware sophomore Logan Peyton Friday afternoon in the 145-pound Class 2A quarterfinals.
Nathaniel Genobana, a state runner-up last season, returned to the quarterfinal round on Thursday as the Centerville senior improved to 43-3 on his senior season with an 11-4 win over Emmetsburg sophomore Ryan Brennan. Genobana will face another sophomore, Chase Thomas of Crestwood, Cresco, in 2A's 138-pound quarterfinals.
All three Centerville wrestlers are still alive in the state tournament. Lucas Henderson bounced back from an opening 9-5 loss against Central Lyon-GLR senior Kalen Meyer, beating Estherville-Lincoln Central senior Garrett Paulson 5-4 to remain in the hunt to place in Class 2A at 170 pounds.
Albia junior Carter Anderson joined Genobana and Lewis in the Class 2A state quarterfinals, pinning Boyden Hull-Rock Valley freshman Gabino Vargas at 3:37 to advance at 106 pounds. Davis County junior Taylor Huggins also advanced to the 2A quarterfinal round, improving to 26-4 with a 12-5 win over Albia sophomore Justin Keller.
Skylar Young kept his state tournament run alive to close out the first day of the state wrestling tournament, pinning Greene County senior Sawyer Schiltz in 5:10 after dropping a heavyweight opener to West Delaware senior Carson Pelton. Pekin senior teammates Cale Baker (152) and Mason Juhl (182) both stayed alive in the Class 1A portion of the state wrestling tournament, earning consolation-round wins to join Moravia junior Dalton Ervin (106) and Sigourney-Keota junior Cade Molyneux (170) in second round consolation action.
Zach Shoemaker's junior season came to a close for Ottumwa. After dropping a 12-2 major decision to Linn-Mar senior Abass Kemokai, Shoemaker fell 7-4 to Spencer junior Cole Rutter, ending his season with a stellar 39-10 record.
"The good news for all three of those kids is they'll be back next year," Frueh said. "The work ethic of these kids is never in doubt. They're all going to do what they need to do to improve. Every person in our room can get better. We want to get better. We want to be back here every year with a larger number of kids every time."