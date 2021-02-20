DES MOINES — The last two minutes on the mat Saturday night felt like a life time for Matthew Lewis.
History isn't accomplished easily, after all.
Lewis held on to second-ranked Osage sophomore Nick Fox throughout the final period of a tense 145-pound Class 2A state championship match on the final night of the 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament. Lewis held on for a 3-2 win, becoming the 29th wrestler to win four Iowa High School state championships, joining an exclusive club that includes former Centerville wrestler T.J. Sebolt who accomplished the feat from 2003-06.
"There are no slouches up here. When you make this far, you've passed some incredible tests," Lewis said. "I have a lot of confidence in myself. It's still kind of a daze right now. It's hard to let it out. I just want to smile so much. It's awesome."
Lewis and Nathaniel Genobana completed four consecutive years competing in championship matches at four straight state wrestling tournaments. Genobana, however, became just the second wrestler in the history of the tournament to suffer four straight championship losses as Independence junior Isaiah Weber held on for a 2-0 win in a thrilling 138-pound 2A title match.
"I was down. He was up. I just didn't wrestle my match," Genobana said. "I've made a lot of memories coming up and making it to the finals all four years. It's been an up-and-down career, I guess. I've learned a lot. I've learned about adversity and how to overcome it."
Lucas Henderson added a sixth-place finish to the tally for the Centerville wrestling program in 2021, falling to 48-1 West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville sophomore C.J. Walrath 9-0 in Saturday's consolation semifinal round before suffering a loss by fall in the second period to 37-2 West Delaware senior Jared Voss in the fiftth-place match at 170 pounds. The Big Reds finished with 51.5 points, placing fifth in Class 2A after finishing third a season earlier.
"That team scores doesn't happen without Lucas turning it on after a tough opening loss and scoring 30 points in his next two matches against guys who been consistently ranked ahead of him all year," Centerville head wrestling coach Jared Bevins said. "Hopefully our young guys are watching this. I hope they realize that this could be them. We're peaking at the right time of the year and we're going to make sure they feel as good as they can. If they can come in with the confidence and swagger some of these seniors currently have, they can do some good things."
2021 IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
FINAL ROUND RESULTS
CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIPS
145 — Matthew Lewis (Centerville) (Sr.) (37-4) won 3-2 over Nick Fox (Osage) (So.) (34-3). STATE CHAMPION (29th all-time Iowa High School wrestler to win four state championships).
138 — Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville) (Sr.) (45-4) lost 2-0 to Isaiah Weber (Independence) (Jr.) (40-1). FINISHED SECOND.
CLASS 3A CONSOLATIONS
113 — Corbin Grace (Ottumwa) (Jr.) (39-12) won by medical forfeit over Max Bishop (Fort Dodge) (So.) (21-5). FINISHED SEVENTH.
170 — Trevor Summers (Ottumwa) (Jr.) (46-7) won 8-1 over Tristen Duncan (Norwalk) (Sr.) (32-11). FINISHED SEVENTH.
CLASS 2A CONSOLATIONS
106 — Carter Anderson (Albia) (Jr.) (46-3) won 8-3 over Jaxon Bussa (Camanche) (Sr.) (37-5); lost 1-0 to Carson Doolittle (Webster City) (Fr.) (36-5). FINISHED FOURTH.
132 — Taylor Huggins (Davis County) (Jr.) (28-7) lost by fall in 1:33 to Brock Moore (Forest City) (Sr.) (37-12); lost 5-3 to Reily Dolan (West Delaware) (Sr.) (29-8). FINISHED SIXTH.
170 — Lucas Henderson (Centerville) (Sr.) (39-11) lost by major decision, 9-0, to C.J. Walrath (West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville) (So.) (48-1); lost by fall in 3:47 to Jared Voss (West Delaware) (Sr.) (37-2).
CLASS 1A CONSOLATIONS
182 — Mason Juhl (Pekin) (Sr.) (43-6) won by fall in 5:49 over Brody Sampson (Collins-Maxwell) (Fr.) (35-11). FINISHED SEVENTH.